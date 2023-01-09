Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot and wounded his teacher raised the handgun, pointed it at her and fired while she was teaching his first-grade class, a police chief said Monday.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew on Monday offered the first description of the shooting that shocked the city and was notable even in a country like that United States that seems inured to constant gun violence. Drew had previously said that the shooting was not accidental and declined to elaborate.

