Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to three separate UTV accidents over the weekend; the latest accident on Sunday resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl.
Deputies responded to a 911 call at 5:20 p.m. Sunday approximately five miles southeast of Winthrop, near the intersection of 260th Street and Buffalo Creek Blvd. According to the investigation, a 12-year-old juvenile was operating a Polaris Ranger UTV and turning east onto 260th Street from Buffalo Creek Blvd when she lost control of the vehicle. The UTV rolled over into the ditch, ejecting and pinning her beneath. Life-saving attempts were performed at the scene, but were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at an area hospital. A juvenile passenger was not injured. No names have been released at this time.
The accident remains under investigation. Assisting the sheriff’s deputies at the scene were Winthrop Fire Department, AMR Ambulance and AirCare.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, deputies were called to a UTV accident near 110th Street and Deacon Avenue, approximately two miles southeast of Fairbank. Richard Delbert King, 58, of Waterloo, was operating a Polaris Rzr 900 XP north on Deacon Avenue and attempted to turn west onto 110th Street. King lost control and the UTV rolled over. His passenger Christopher A. Weber, 52, of Waterloo, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
King, who was not injured, was arrested and charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to maintain control, open container, failure to provide proof of insurance and fraudulent use of ATV/UTV registration.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Fairbank Fire Department, Fairbank Ambulance, AMR Ambulance and AirCare.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a two-vehicle UTV accident at noon Saturday, Nov. 6, near the intersection of 115th Street and Victor Avenue, two miles northwest of Lamont. The investigation revealed David Spier, 25, of Sumner, was operating a Polaris Rzr UTV east on 115th Street and slowed while approaching the intersection with Victor Avenue. A second vehicle traveling east behind Spier was a Polaris General UTV operated by Corbin Dehning, 29, of Ossian. The gravel road was filled with dust and Dehning was unable to see the Spier UTV slowing down. A rear-end collision occurred causing the Spier UTV to roll over.
Deputies reported there were five occupants between the two vehicles, but none required emergency medical assistance. At least one passenger reportedly was taken by private vehicle to an area hospital for unspecified but non-life-threatening injuries.
Dehning was later charged with failure to stop in an assured clear distance. Assisting the sheriff’s deputies were Strawberry Point Police, Strawberry Point Ambulance and Lamont Fire Department.