It was cold and windy at noon Saturday in Hazleton City Park. The thermometer read 35°, but with an 18 mph wind out of the northwest, the windchill was at 23°. But no amount of cold was going to stop kids scrambling for chocolate eggs wrapped in colorful foil.
The Hazleton Easter Egg Hunt was sponsored by the Hazleton Firefighters Association, Commercial Club and United Neighbors. The Easter Bunny was also on hand greeting kids and posing for photos prior to the start of the hunt. Areas at the park were roped off for different age groups, and as the time neared for the start of the hunt, parents and kids lined up at the ropes waiting for the signal.
The fire truck sounded its siren, and the race was on. Kids leaped forward in a dash for the candy eggs. At the end of the egg hunt, they would be awarded coins for each egg found – a nickel for a small foil egg and a quarter for a large one. A good egg hunter could make some serious pocket change for the day.
Hazleton Fire Chief Dustin Dettbarn estimated 70 kids turned out for the event.
“I think it was a pretty good turnout for as cold and windy as it was. There were a lot of preschoolers off in their own area besides all the kids here in front of the shelter,” Dettbarn said. “The Firefighters Association provided the candy; United Neighbors and the Commercial Club provided the coins.”
Chief Dettbarn said inside the shelter where kids collected their prize money, United Neighbors also had books available for the kids.
The Commercial Club handed out “Summer Fun” coloring sheets for a Little Ms. and Mr. Hazleton Contest for the annual Haze Dayz. Kids ages 5-8 are eligible to enter the coloring contest. All entries must be turned in at the Hazleton Pronto by May 15. Winners will be Little Ms. and Mr. Hazleton and they will ride in the Haze Dayz parade and enjoy a round of free kids’ games at the park on Saturday, June 11.
Commercial Club member Amy Ekstrand, who is heading up the contest, said kids that missed getting a coloring sheet, can pick one up at the Pronto convenience store, where they also turn them in.