Despite the warming weather and friendly indoor atmosphere, area children who gathered at the Fayette Library’s Community Room over Memorial Day weekend were greeted with a rather icy reception—thanks to the presence of numerous reptiles.
The animals are owned by Lindsay (Butikofer) McDermott of Swisher, whose small business, Cold-Blooded Redhead, LLC., offers educational, hands-on programs throughout much of eastern Iowa aimed at providing the curious a chance to meet exotic and mysterious creatures face-to-face.
Each a part of McDermott’s personal collection, the reptiles (and a few invertebrates) appearing in Fayette included both legless and blue-tongued lizards, a tortoise named Polly, and several snakes, including an enormous albino Burmese python named Kya.
“These are all my pets,” McDermott explained. “I’ve collected them through the years, and I decided to start an LLC to do reptile education.
“I figured, I have so many, I might as well do something useful with them,” she added, with a laugh.
The origin of what eventually became her small business, meanwhile, has its roots in a rather innocent request from a family member, she noted.
“My son wanted a snake, and then I enjoyed it just as much as he did,” she said.
Among her favorites is Kya, the brilliantly-colored yellow constrictor, she said, though handling such an immense snake brings certain challenges. Maneuvering her, McDermott said, “takes at least two people.”
The event, held Saturday, May 27, began with certain young onlookers selected to come forward and handle an animal individually; during part two of the program, meanwhile, McDermott and several assistants took the faunae around the room, each in turn, so all could experience them.
In some instances, however, the children came to the animal, not vice versa, which was the case for both Kya and Polly.
“Yes, you can pet her. But I only have so much lettuce,” McDermott told the children who lined up to visit the tortoise, an animal she noted previously in the program was an audience favorite—and also one that loves to eat.
