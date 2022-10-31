Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig recently announced the availability of Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion grants for 2023.

During a recent visit to Skyview Farms of Nora Springs, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced the availability of Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion grants for 2023. The program, offered through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and designed to help Iowa’s farmers and businesses increase or diversify the agricultural products they produce, offers matching funds up to $25,000 per project.

Any individual, business, or non-profit currently living or operating in the state is eligible to apply for the grant, with preference given to businesses which are small to medium in size.

