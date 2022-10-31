During a recent visit to Skyview Farms of Nora Springs, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced the availability of Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion grants for 2023. The program, offered through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and designed to help Iowa’s farmers and businesses increase or diversify the agricultural products they produce, offers matching funds up to $25,000 per project.
Any individual, business, or non-profit currently living or operating in the state is eligible to apply for the grant, with preference given to businesses which are small to medium in size.
“Iowa farmers have a longstanding tradition of producing high-quality food and Choose Iowa is all about connecting consumers to the great products that Iowans are growing, raising, processing, and marketing every day,” Naig said. “Choose Iowa grants will provide resources and support for farmers, small businesses, and non-profits to make investments that will assist them with diversifying their product offerings, tapping into new markets, and shortening supply chains. Choose Iowa is a win-win for both Iowa producers and consumers.”
The program received 113 applications requesting a total of over $2 million last year, attesting to its popularity. Of those, 13 were selected to receive awards, a list of diverse winners that included direct-to-consumer businesses and a brewery, as well as dairy farms. Skyview Farms, the sight of Naig’s recent announcement, was among last year’s grant recipients, as were Country View Dairy near Hawkeye and the Iowa Food Hub in Waukon.
Those who receive grants can use the funds to try new packaging, processing and sales techniques which they feel will add further value to the items they produce. Funding can also be utilized for continuing education initiatives and the training of employees.
An example in the former category might be a dairy which invests in on-farm processing or packaging technology in an effort to sell their cheese to grocers and farmers’ markets.
Applicants must also provide at least a one-to-one financial match from private sources for the cost of the total project proposed.
Applications for 2023 Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion grants should be submitted online, and must be completed by 5 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Further details about the program, its financial matching requirements, the application, and eligibility, can be found at chooseiowa.com/grant-program.
The next class of grant recipients will be announced in early 2023.