Christine K. Suckow, 60, of Swisher, Iowa, and formerly of Oelwein, passed peacefully with her family by her side on Monday morning, Oct. 24, 2022, at the Hope Hospice Home in Cape Coral, Florida.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein, with Rev. Ray Atwood officiating.
Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Parish Scripture Service: 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Placement at final resting place at a later date.
Memorial Fund: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the hospice of your choice.
Condolences may be directed to: Brian Suckow, 1354 Spring Ridge Court NE, Swisher, IA 52338.
Christine Kay Loban was born Dec. 11, 1961, in Oelwein, the daughter of Warren Howard and Dolores Jean (Corcoran) Loban. She received her education at the Oelwein Schools and graduated from Oelwein Community High School in the class of 1980. Chris was united in marriage to Brian Keith Suckow on June 4, 1983, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. She worked hard alongside Brian as they began their lives together and later was fortunate to work even harder raising their children. They were blessed with four children: Matthew, Adam, Jenna and Evan. They raised their children while living in Maynard; Atlanta, Georgia; and Oelwein. In 2017, Brian and Chris moved to Swisher to be closer to their children and grandchildren. In 2020, they began to share their time between their homes in Swisher and Cape Coral, Florida.
Chris was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. Her greatest joy was her family, attending her children’s activities and events, spending time with her many friends, decorating her homes, spending time in, on, and near the water, especially on their boat in Florida, the Nauti-Hawk. She enjoyed shopping and most recently her newfound love of pour painting. Chris also had a passion for animals of all kinds.
Chris is survived by her husband of 39 years: Brian Suckow of Swisher; four children: Matthew Suckow (Katie Miller) of North Liberty, Adam Suckow of North Liberty, Jenna (Spencer) Cunningham of Ankeny and Evan Suckow (fiancée: Allison Winters) of Tiffin; grandson: Casen Suckow (Son of Matt and Katie); granddaughter: Hayden Suckow (daughter of Matt and Katie); her faithful companion: Nala; grand-pup: Louie; two brothers: Steve (Kathy) Loban of Oelwein and Greg (Pam) Loban of Independence; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Robert and LuDean Suckow of Maynard; three brothers-in-law: Doug (Karla) Suckow of Fredericksburg, Rick (Lori) Suckow of Oelwein and Joe Leszewski of Natchitoches, Louisiana; sister-in-law: Glenda Suckow of Maynard; many nieces and nephews and numerous bonus children…you know who you are.
Chris was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Cheryl Leszewski, Lynne Marie and a sister in infancy: Dolores Jean; brother-in-law: Bruce Suckow and her beloved pet: Ty.