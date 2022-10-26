Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Suckow

Christine K. Suckow, 60, of Swisher, Iowa, and formerly of Oelwein, passed peacefully with her family by her side on Monday morning, Oct. 24, 2022, at the Hope Hospice Home in Cape Coral, Florida.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein, with Rev. Ray Atwood officiating.

