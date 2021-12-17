Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Christmas at Red Rock Farms, 20856 30th St., Oelwein, will occur Saturday, Dec. 18 from 2-9 p.m. Take a sleigh ride to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy the live nativity, then grab cookies and hot chocolate to warm up.

 
 
 

Tags

Trending Food Videos