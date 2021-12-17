Christmas at Red Rock Farms, 20856 30th St., Oelwein, will occur Saturday, Dec. 18 from 2-9 p.m. Take a sleigh ride to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy the live nativity, then grab cookies and hot chocolate to warm up.
