While artificial trees have grown in popularity, for many families, the experiences and sensations associated with having a real evergreen as a Christmas centerpiece help define the holiday. Those in the area seeking to continue this tradition need look no further than their own backyard to find one of the state’s premier suppliers of holiday greenery. Located in Fairbank, the Wapsie Pines Christmas Tree Farm, owned and operated by Bob Moulds, is part of a family-owned tree farming operation ranging from Cedar Falls to Fairbank, one that Moulds identified as “about the largest in the state.”
Moulds, born and raised in the Fairbank area and, before his retirement, an engineering manager for John Deere, began raising Christmas trees in the early 1980s after the trees farms he visited failed to meet his expectations. “They never seemed to do a good job,” he recalled, leading him to the conclusion that “we could do better than that.” Successfully raising trees himself, however, required more than a desire to create a better experience; it necessitated environmental conditions conducive to the crop’s success. In this case, Moulds explained, the light, sandy soil he had available to him was essential in his choice to begin farming Christmas trees.
Pushed forward by these two motives, Moulds decided to enter the industry, as he and his family “sold our first trees in 1986,” he said. In the time since, Wapsie Pines has continued to expand to the present day when, between his Fairbank and Cedar Falls locations, his farms include an estimated 60,000 trees.
The growth of Moulds’s enterprise, he said, owed much to his previous career in engineering, which created in him a mindset that became particularly useful when he began farming. “We focus on process and efficiency,” explained Moulds, a mantra which manifested itself in several ways through his approach to raising trees, including in the speed with which he completed his tree-related tasks. This need to “be done fast” was relevant earlier because of the demands of his other career, though its relevancy continues today, thanks to the size of his operation and the many considerations necessary to successfully grow thousands of beautiful Christmas trees that people would choose to decorate their homes and property.
Given that it is open for only 17 days (this year, Nov. 25 through Dec. 11) beginning on Black Friday, the scale and breadth of Wapsie Pines’ business is amazing.
For example, this year, referring to the period beginning Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27, Moulds indicated he sold “600 trees the first day, and 1,500 for the weekend,” along with “over 600 wreath items.”
While Wapsie Pines sees a steady stream of customers throughout its two-plus weeks, it is during this initial period immediately after Thanksgiving that Moulds’s operation witnesses the highest demand for its products, as he explained that “almost 75% of our business is done in the first three days.”
Harkening back to his original motive for entering the business, Moulds also strives to provide his visitors with the best trees as well as a memorable and enjoyable experience. When visiting the farm, located at 2778 Whitetail Ave. in Fairbank, customers not only choose their pick of thousands of trees from five different varieties (Scotch, White, and Red Pines, and Fraser, Concolor, and Canaan Firs), but, while there, they can also enjoy hot chocolate and coffee as well as homemade cookies.
There is even a blazing fire pit with surrounding patio and benches so customers can “go out and sit,” Moulds said, a place where they can warm up and enjoy their snacks and drinks. During opening weekend, meanwhile, Santa was also there to visit with children, providing customers another location where they could relieve their fall chill and further ignite their holiday spirit. “We try to make it a good experience,” Moulds described.
Those who partake of the refreshments during their visit, meanwhile, are treated to only the best. “Our cookies are homemade,” Moulds said, a realization which helps explain the cookies’ popularity: during a normal holiday season, he explained, Wapsie Pines visitors consume about “600 dozen,” of the baked goods. This year, the location also went through 35 gallons of hot chocolate on their first day, alone.
For most, the highlight of the visit, however, is identifying and harvesting their tree, a process which includes customers heading out to discover the perfect selection among the farm’s more than 25 acres. After finding and cutting their tree, farm staff drive out in Polaris vehicles, which they use to haul cut trees, sometimes seven or eight at a time, on trailers. Once gathered, selected trees are dropped off for processing. “We shake them out and wrap the trees in netting, if they want that done,” Moulds explained. “The netting makes them much easier to handle,” he added. If desired, trees can also be loaded for customers.
In terms of the cost his customers pay, many trees have a price tag in them, Moulds described, though the process of determining what each tree will cost is not as clear or straight-forward as it might appear to be—in fact, according to Moulds, the opposite is true. “It’s extremely complicated,” he said. “Pricing is not linear,” or based only on the type and size of the tree. Rather, cost is determined by a complex formula which includes the ratio of “foot by quality by type” of the tree harvested.
With an average of four to five visitors per tree sold, and open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, it is typical for Wapsie Pines to have 10,000 to 12,000 people visit during the season, with people coming from as far as the Mississippi River to the east, the Minnesota border to the north, and Interstate 80 to the south, Moulds said.
And while the Farm’s many visitors see only the amazing fruits of Moulds’s labors, producing such quality trees in such great numbers requires a year-round committment, as well as a little good fortune.