Editor's Note: this is the first in a two-part series examining Wapsie Pines and the practice of farming Christmas trees — please see Saturday’s edition of The Oelwein Daily Register for the conclusion of the story.

While artificial trees have grown in popularity, for many families, the experiences and sensations associated with having a real evergreen as a Christmas centerpiece help define the holiday. Those in the area seeking to continue this tradition need look no further than their own backyard to find one of the state’s premier suppliers of holiday greenery. Located in Fairbank, the Wapsie Pines Christmas Tree Farm, owned and operated by Bob Moulds, is part of a family-owned tree farming operation ranging from Cedar Falls to Fairbank, one that Moulds identified as “about the largest in the state.”

