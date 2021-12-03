Last week I was in what is known a a “big box store.” I went to pick up some common things used in the kitchen. Ahead of me in the checkout line was a young couple with many Christmas items: tree bulbs, a tree skirt and so forth.
My wife and I have several boxes of such stuff. That is not unusual when you have been married as long as we have. But the couple ahead of me in line reminded me of the time when we had none. We had to go get them for our first Christmas together as husband and wife. I think that young couple was doing just that. It gave me a warm, loving feeling to think so and remember.
There are a lot of Christmas firsts in our memories that give us that feeling: the earliest one we remember from childhood, the first with a spouse, the first with your children, grandchildren.
I know there are some which are hard, like the first after a loss. I will have my first Christmas without my mother. Even at those times, however, many will recall the wonderful ones we had before the loss. There will be warm, loving feelings.
Most people misunderstand the old carol, “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen.” They put the comma in the wrong place. The work “merry” does not describe the gentlemen; it tells them how to rest. If I may stretch a rewording, the song is saying, “Take it easy, guys, you have nothing to worry about.”
Just as our pleasant memories of many Christmas firsts bring us “tidings of comfort and joy,” so should our thoughts about the very first Christmas, when God gave us the greatest gift.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave us his only begotten Son.”
God rest ye merry, everyone.