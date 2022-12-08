This year’s iteration of the Christmas in Maynard celebration, an annual fundraiser sponsored by the city’s Community Club, will take place on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Maynard Community Hall. Though always a seasonal highlight, the event is also important because of the way much of the money raised will be used.
“A lot of it is for Maynard Days in June,” explained Community Club volunteer Sylvia Westendorf, referring to an annual summer festival that, in 2023, will coincide with Maynard’s Sesquicentennial, making it even more significant.
At Sunday’s event, a soup lunch will be provided for a free-will donation, a meal reflecting the talents and goodwill of the host’s members and volunteers.
“The Community Club donates the soup,” Westendorf said, dishes which will include chicken noodle, beef, and chili varieties. In addition to soups, “we will also be serving spaghetti,” Westendorf added.
Following the luncheon’s conclusion at 1 p.m., Santa will arrive to visit with the children, though speaking with St. Nick will not be the sole activity in which kids can partake, as they will also be able to “decorate Christmas cookies,” Westendorf explained.
At 2 p.m., meanwhile, the inaugural Girl Scout Cake Auction will take place, during which attending revelers can bid on cakes baked and decorated by 28 members of the local Scouts. The variety of the cakes available is amazing, Westendorf explained.
“There is everything from a dinosaur to a butterfly,” she said, “and also a birthday hat, unicorn, Garfield the Cat, SpongeBob SquarePants, a Care Bear and Oscar the Grouch,” she recalled, while noting that these were only a portion of the cakes anticipated.
Commencing at 3 p.m., and marking the event’s conclusion, the classic 1965 short film “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be shown, with those attending encouraged to bring a blanket, while, during the viewing, popcorn and water will be available at the Community Hall.
Though also serving as both a local holiday highlight and a significant fundraiser, Christmas in Maynard, most importantly, reveals and strengthens the steadfast connections that lie at the heart of Maynard, Westendorf said, a city of fewer than 500 residents. “We bring the community together,” she said, “in hopes that everybody will get to know everybody,” a project especially urgent in the wake of the pandemic, which has dulled local interactions in recent years. Indeed, in Maynard, as elsewhere, “COVID has hurt us,” Westendorf added.
Regardless of these challenges, to Westendorf, Maynard remains the epitome of an integrated and concerned community. Emphasizing the kindness, generosity and helpfulness of the people, she observed that “when someone is in need, we come together to help. Everyone has a big heart in that town.”
In Maynard, “there are no questions” when a neighbor faces adversity; “whatever it takes, we can do it,” she said.
Though now a fixture in her small Iowa town, Westendorf was, at one point, the newcomer, having arrived from San Diego around thirty years ago. “We moved for the kids,” she said, in search of a more family-oriented community, a label which did not describe her previous Golden State hometown. In San Diego, “it was a mess,” she said.
Upon her family’s relocation, however, she found just what she was looking for in her new northeast Iowa burgh. In fact, raising her family here rather than in southern California was so important that Westendorf believes the accomplishments of her four grown children, all of whom graduated from Iowa State University, would have been far diminished had they been raised elsewhere. “I am so proud of them,” Westendorf said, referring to her children and their educational achievements. “They wouldn’t have accomplished that in San Diego.”
In fact, were she to do it all again, there is not much Westendorf would change in that regard. “I wouldn’t have chosen any other place but Maynard,” she said.
As for herself, Westendorf, who has been involved with Christmas in Maynard for the previous 15 years, will soon be making some remarkable changes to her professional life, as her long-time Maynard business, Sylvia’s Flower Shop, will be closing later this month. “I’m pursuing other opportunities,” she explained, ones in the field of interpretation and foreign translation, related directly to her fluency in the Spanish language. In that respect, “there are different doors that are opening,” she said.
Part of this transition may include Westendorf, who currently has a 12-year-old adopted daughter at home, taking more time and experiencing life at a bit slower pace. Given her unwavering devotion to her Maynard community, however, the extent to which that occurs remains to be seen.
“I may slow down a bit,” Westendorf concluded, “I don’t think I’m going to, though.”