Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

This year’s iteration of the Christmas in Maynard celebration, an annual fundraiser sponsored by the city’s Community Club, will take place on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Maynard Community Hall. Though always a seasonal highlight, the event is also important because of the way much of the money raised will be used.

“A lot of it is for Maynard Days in June,” explained Community Club volunteer Sylvia Westendorf, referring to an annual summer festival that, in 2023, will coincide with Maynard’s Sesquicentennial, making it even more significant.

Trending Food Videos