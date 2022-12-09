Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Editor’s note: this is the second in a two-part series on Wapsie Pines Christmas Tree Farm and the practice of tree farming.

While the Iowa Christmas Tree (Growers) Association (ICTA) identifies eight different Christmas trees types that grow well in Iowa, Bob Moulds of Wapsie Pines Christmas Tree Farm in Fairbank grows just five of them, including two kinds of Pines and three types of Fir trees, with the most popular being two of the Firs, Fraser and Canaan, specifically, Moulds said. Of the trees he sells, “about two-thirds are Firs,” he explained further.

