Editor’s note: this is the second in a two-part series on Wapsie Pines Christmas Tree Farm and the practice of tree farming.
While the Iowa Christmas Tree (Growers) Association (ICTA) identifies eight different Christmas trees types that grow well in Iowa, Bob Moulds of Wapsie Pines Christmas Tree Farm in Fairbank grows just five of them, including two kinds of Pines and three types of Fir trees, with the most popular being two of the Firs, Fraser and Canaan, specifically, Moulds said. Of the trees he sells, “about two-thirds are Firs,” he explained further.
While they are the most popular, Firs are also “more difficult to raise,” he added. This difficulty stems both from a relatively low survival rate as well as from the Fir’s penchant to grow best only in a certain type of soil. In fact, so challenging are preferred Fir trees to produce that “many can’t raise them,” Moulds said. “They have to be grown in light, sandy soil. It is extremely difficult.”
The elusive conditions necessary to produce a quality Fir is a constant reminder to Moulds that his endeavor is, at its basic level, a type of farming, and, as such, brings with it the usual slings and arrows that most associate with the production of crops, but may underestimate in the context of growing Christmas trees. “It is a type of farming,” Moulds said. “There are a lot of variables to deal with.” For example, “weed control is a major, major issue,” which leads Moulds, as most farmers will, to utilize certain herbicides to control the pests.
Keeping the trees weeded is just one aspect of the farming process for Christmas tree growers, Moulds explained.
Each year, for example, the trees on the Fairbank farm, of which Moulds has an estimated 35,000, need to be culled or thinned, he said, since a number of them sustain damage from browsing deer, though that is just one of a host of dangers. These less-than-perfect trees, however, are not wasted, but are used to make the wreaths, garland, and other holiday greenery available at Wapsie Pines, Moulds said. These items, though created from discarded trees, are not inconsequential: in a typical year, for example, “we make over 1,000 wreaths,” he observed, while all of the additional greenery sold by Wapsie Pines is created on-site. “We make it ourselves,” Moulds affirmed.
The number of culled trees could reach 400 or more, while the chore of culling, with so many trees and acres to examine, “is quite a process,” he observed.
Shaping the healthy specimens, meanwhile, is another essential aspect of creating beautiful Christmas evergreens, one that occurs most prominently between mid-June and early July, Moulds said. Completed to ensure they maintain proper density, shaping trees is done manually “with a machete-like tool,” as all trees above knee height need attention. The manual aspect of the process is also key in producing beautiful trees; as Moulds said, “hand-shaping produces the best quality trees,” though that commitment is not without its costs: indeed, in an effort to shape his trees quickly, Moulds recalled that, one year, in using his shaping tool, he “swung about 400,000 times in two weeks.”
Shaping, he observed, “is a big, big job.”
Soon after the shaping ends, so, too, does the trees’ maturation. “All growth is done by the end of July,” Moulds said, noting, at that point, the trees are “hardened off.” What follows are months of basic maintenance and upkeep, he explained. It is during the late summer and fall period when, for example, “we watch for fungus and manage the weeds, which is actually done all year.”
Securing new, young trees, meanwhile, is done well in advance. Moulds indicated he “orders seedlings a year ahead,” burgeoning greenery which, for his operation, normally comes from “four or five different nurseries,” including ones in Ohio and Indiana. Most of his seedlings, however, originate “along coastal areas of Lake Michigan, on the Michigan side,” a region that seems to be among the most optimal for the growth of young trees, he explained.
And while this year Wapsie Farms has what is “probably its best-looking group of trees,” Moulds recalled periods in the not-too-distant past when the quality of his commodities suffered due to forces beyond his control. As with other crops, for instance, the amount of rain Christmas trees receive is key in their ultimate health and beauty. “We had a horrible time with drought in 2012 and 2013,” Moulds recalled, a problem whose effects are more significant than one might imagine: when raising Christmas trees, “one dry year hurts for two,” Moulds said.
Generally, Moulds explained, a good rule of thumb for tree farmers is that “you need to plant two to get one. There’s a lot that can go wrong.”
Following their busy season in November and December, the job continues into the winter, though, at least for a time, as Moulds said, “it’s mostly book work.” This includes making sure his operation has the related supplies it needs, as equipment repair, with attention to items such as augers, spraying equipment, and the like, takes on greater priority.
Given his operation’s size and significant presence in the state’s tree farming industry, it should be no surprise that Moulds currently serves as Vice President of the ICTA, a group that includes 70 tree farms, Moulds explained. As one of the state’s leaders, Moulds, who next year will become the Association’s president, will also be hosting the organization’s annual conference, which is set to occur on the third Saturday of July. This will be the fourth time he has hosted the conference, he said, which is “mainly about education,” as the gathering affords a chance for the state’s Christmas tree growers to “exchange information” and, ideally, help make each operation stronger and more successful.