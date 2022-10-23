Wings Park Elementary students had the opportunity to try fresh-pressed apple cider as Jeff Milks of Oelwein demonstrated his apple grinder and press most of the day on Tuesday.
Gala and golden delicious apples were being used for the 10:45 a.m. demonstration as Sydney Boeckholt’s second-graders and Kiersten Henricks’ third-graders watched.
“Do you think the kind of apples you use affects the flavor of that juice?” asked Catherine Wedemeier, who coordinates programming for the 21st Century Grant for the Oelwein School District.
“Very good,” replied Wedemeier, a former Oelwein Schools FoodCorps service worker.
Milks dropped a gala apple in the grinder, and explained.
“If you tried to take a full apple and put it in the press, it wouldn’t press very well. If you crush it into small pieces, that makes it easier to press and get the juice out,” he said.
He then turned the “ratchet assembly,” a long handle on top of the apple press, to squeeze out the cider.
Apple cider is raw, like an apple you would eat whole, whereas apple juice is pasteurized, Milks said.
Pasteurization is the process of applying low heat to food and beverages, effectively making them last longer on the store shelves.
“That tastes better than apple juice,” a student said.
Drinking fresh cider is just as healthy as eating an apple, Milks told the Daily Register.
Wedemeier asked students what they would do with the mashed apples, which contained the seeds and cores.
The mash could be used for compost, or fed to animals, Wedemeier replied to student questions.
Owing to the inclusion of the rough parts, it would not work for applesauce, she indicated.
Watching the process, students are more likely to try the result than if it was simply handed to them, Wedemeier told the Daily Register.
“It’s the same with the garden, they are more likely to try it than if they had it in the lunch room,” she said.