Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

With changes in state law governing all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicles having gone into effect July 1, jurisdictions such as Fairbank that had UTV ordinances are seeking clarity on what they have the authority to enforce.

Fairbank Police Chief Dakota Drish said he was asked to bring up the issue at Monday’s City Council meeting. The Legislature and governor approved the law changes in House File 2130.

Tags

Trending Food Videos