With changes in state law governing all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicles having gone into effect July 1, jurisdictions such as Fairbank that had UTV ordinances are seeking clarity on what they have the authority to enforce.
Fairbank Police Chief Dakota Drish said he was asked to bring up the issue at Monday’s City Council meeting. The Legislature and governor approved the law changes in House File 2130.
Iowa Code has three sections that discuss the vehicles, and finding out which section takes precedence over another has been occupying attorneys, Drish indicated.
Drish said Iowa Code 321i.10 subsection 3 did not change.
“(It) states that cities may designate streets under (their) jurisdiction … which may be used for operation of those registered all-terrain vehicles or off-road utility vehicles,” he read. “In designating such streets, the city may authorize service stations … to stop at.”
“Some of this stuff may need to be run by (City Attorney Heather Prendergast) when it comes to an enforcement issue,” Drish said. “However, the state did just provide us with a frequently asked questions sheet … from attorneys down in Des Moines.
“Some of the questions we’ve been getting are, in regards to our closing or end-of-operation time here in Fairbank and whether the city can still prohibit operation past that time,” he said. “There’s been some people that believe that doesn’t apply. I believe it does apply because the city council still has the ability to deny the operation of ATVs based on paragraph 3 of 321i 10.”
At issue is determining which of the relevant parts of Iowa Code takes precedence.
“The reason this is so confusing is we have Iowa Code Chapter 321 which addresses all motor vehicles; then we have Iowa Code 321i, which only addresses ATVs, UTVs and off-road motorcycles; [and] 321.234 a which addresses agricultural exemptions for these types of vehicles,” Drish said.
Sometimes the code sections conflict.
“That’s why the attorneys sometimes have to make the determination on which one precedes,” he said.
The minimum requirements to operate on city streets, Drish said — referring to state code in the frequent questions document — are operational headlights at all times, tail lights, brake lights, horn and rearview mirror.
“Those would be our requirements under state law now,” he said.
Fairbank city ordinance on UTVs requires things beyond the state code, like turn signals for the vehicles, and a curfew for riders.
“I just don’t know whether that’s defensible or not because the state law doesn’t (say) — I believe that it would be,” Drish said. “But 321i.10 says that the city can designate the roads that they operate on.”
“I would think so, or else we could designate the time, too,” said Councilman Tyler Woods, owner of Myers Polaris.
“What’s ours — 10 o’clock?”
“10,” Councilwoman Tammy Erickson said.
“What’s the state have for a time?” Mayor Pro-Tem and Councilman Ron Woods asked.
“They don’t have a time,” Tyler Woods said, in unison with Erickson.
“This is why this came up, actually, last week,” Erickson said. “Somebody — I said, ‘You better go home, you have to be home by 10.’ He said, ‘Not anymore!’”
A man in the audience spoke up about modified exhaust systems and noise.
“That is in the state laws,” Tyler Woods said.
“Eighty-eight or 90 decibels, depending on size. It is in there,” Drish said.
The city does not have a decibel meter, which would require certification to use, Drish said to a Councilman Matt Coffin question.
“It is a possibility,” Drish said.