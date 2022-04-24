There has been conversation on social media sites regarding having a spring cleanup in Oelwein. In lieu of the traditional cleanup day, the city of Oelwein will be selling stickers for bulk item disposal at a discounted rate of $5. These stickers, which normally sell for $15 each, will allow residents to dispose of items for the months of May, June, July, and August.
Sticker purchases can be applied to your utility account. All bulk item sticker sales are final, with no refunds. If a sticker goes unused, or if you’re using a previously unused sticker, please contact Oelwein City Hall.
Furniture, mattresses, and other household items will be picked up throughout the month. Electronics, TV’s, monitors, appliances, and metal items will only be picked up the first full week of each month.
Overflowing containers will not be picked up and will require extra bag stickers. You may purchase extra bag stickers at City Hall anytime throughout the year for $2.00. This is only valid for 33-gallon bags that contain household waste. Recycling containers contaminated with trash will not be picked up. No yard waste is allowed in any container.
Stickers, of any type, must be purchased by Friday at 12 p.m. in order to make the following next pickup date. Items will be picked up on your regularly scheduled pickup date. If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact City Hall.
The city’s water main replacement project in the area from Charles Street and First Street NE, Elmwood to Outer Road will be under construction beginning 8 a.m. Monday, April 25. Residents in the area including the Wings East Addition may have interruptions in their water service. Water will be restored as soon as possible.
The city is currently accepting orders for concrete foundations for Woodlawn Cemetery until Friday, April 29, at 5 p.m. for the spring pour. Foundations are $60 per running foot. Foundations will be poured as soon as possible, pending weather conditions.
Oelwein City Council meets at 6 p.m. today at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.