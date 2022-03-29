Three owners of downtown properties will be able to make planned improvements to buildings this year, after the City Council approved forgivable loans provided by Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds.
The city allocates $75,000 annual from the downtown TIF district to be used in a forgivable loan program specific to property owners in the downtown business district. Mike Vargason was awarded $24,989 to make improvements to his building at 225 S. Frederick Ave. Plans include a new steel roof and façade improvements to the main building, back gable steel siding in place of existing old wood siding on the back side of the building, and repair and restore the small metal shop building. The work is expected to be completed during the coming summer.
Mischelle Fink, owner of Hair Lines Inc., a beauty salon at 24 First Ave. N.E., was awarded $23,220.96 for a building improvement project. Her project will completely remodel the outside of her business and includes insulation, new siding, trim, decorative stone wainscoting with ledge, a new south window, new front door and signage. Timeline on this project is for work to be performed this spring and summer.
Sarah Ottesen, owner of Farmer’s Daughters Quilts, 15 E. Charles St., was awarded $25,000 for a remodeling project at her store. Plans include exterior repairs and painting the wall to the west and remodeling the storefront which will have a great impact to the building’s appearance. Interior plans include remodeling so that Ottesen can add classroom space and expand her business to include day classes to quilters, thereby serving more people than just those who attend the quilt retreats. New flooring, paint and remodeling some of the spaces are included in the interior plans. Work on the project is expected to begin in the next few months.
The awardees have a year to complete their projects and the forgivable five year loans are forgiven on an annual basis. The applicants were reviewed by the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Housing Committee, which made the recommendations to the City Council for final decisions.
The circus will be coming to town this summer, after the Council approved a request from Oelwein Celebrations Renewed, Inc. to utilize the soccer fields for the event. This fundraising event will be held Saturday, July 30. Members of the Celebrations committee reported it is the same circus that has appeared in Independence in previous years and is a well-respected troupe.
The Planning, Finance, Enterprise and Economic Development Committee reviewed a request from Oelwein Celebrations Renewed, Inc., for $15,000 of Hotel/Motel tax funds, to be used for the cost of stage/sound and bands for the June 3,4 and 5 Celebration. The committee recommended approving $10,000 of the amount requested. The Council approved the recommendation.
Council members had several questions over wording and definitions in an ordinance amendment allowing utility, all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles, and golf carts to operate inside city limits. After a lengthy discussion, Mayor Brett DeVore recommended everyone email his or her changes to City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger before the measure is voted upon.
City Attorney Pat Dillon said, “You guys are making a lot of changes. The last thing we want to do is ramrod this through and have the public come back and say they didn’t know about the changes.”
The Council agreed that there is enough time to get through three readings and have the ordinance enacted by July 1, while still giving the police department time to look it over and establish procedures.
In other action, Bacon Concrete LLC of Postville, was awarded the contract for the Segment 3 Trail Improvements project. Bacon came in as low bidder at $177,660. The company completed other segments of the city’s trails and the Council said it was very satisfied with their work.
Bid specifications were approved for a runway, taxiway and apron rehabilitation project at the Oelwein Municipal Airport. Mulfinger explained the project is funded 90 percent by the federal government and 10 percent locally. He said the city received dollars this year to aid the airport and will help offset the city’s match. The project has been budgeted for and funding is available, he said.
The annual Pony Express riders will be in Oelwein Friday, April 15. The Council approved the group, with help from Boy Scout Troope 37, to collect funds at the intersection of Charles Street and Frederick Avenue that day.
The Council approved the mayor’s appointments of Terry Hull to the Planning and Zoning Commission, Blake Kerns and Cortney VanDenHul to the Library Board of Trustees.