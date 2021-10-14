Just a few campers remain in the City Park campground as the camping season comes to a close. Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson reported this will be the last weekend for campers, as the season traditionally is over by Oct. 15.
“We had a pretty good year, coming back from COVID. So far, not counting this weekend, we have had more than 2,100 campers come through the park this season,” Johnson said. “We did OK in the campground area and really well at the pool this summer.”
His parks department was kept busy all year in one area or another. Johnson said the second trail segment is completed and looks great, so there is another stretch to add to the city’s municipal trails system. Next season he is hoping to complete another segment from the viaduct to Red Gate Park, which will be another loop spanning from downtown to the trailhead at Levin Park.
Now, he says, is the best time to plant trees, so he and employees have been busy replacing a bunch after losing 80 or more trees at Red Gate Park and Woodlawn Cemetery in the March 26, 2020 tornado. Johnson said if there is anything positive to take away from last year’s destruction at Red Gate and the cemetery it is that a good percentage of the trees that went down were emerald ash borer infested.
“We’re still doing recovery from that event, as well as the major storm and small tornado that struck July 14 this year. We had a lot of trees go down along the trail system in that one,” Johnson said. He was pleasantly surprised that the city was awarded a $5,000 Trees Forever Grant this, considering the amount of trees lost throughout Linn County a year ago.
He has utilized grant funds to purchase trees and has also received gifts of trees from teachers, private individuals, memorials for loved ones, the DNR and Cannon’s Greenhouse, as well as moving trees from the city’s replacement forest north of the cemetery.
On Thursday, he and employee Jay Perkins helped Andrea Williams and Connie Hamilton, along with Williams’ co-worker Brad Bunce, plant to burr oak trees in the boulevard at Red Gate Park in memory of William’s father and Hamilton’s husband Tom Hamilton, who passed away in early September. Earlier that day park employees and members of the city’s Tree Board planted trees on property at the corner of Seventh Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest, where a spec home was constructed.
He said storm damage coupled with delivery slowdown and product availability issues related to the pandemic have been a double whammy to getting projects completed. Johnson said he is still waiting to wrap up a couple projects with contractors due to those issues.
“Another perfect example is a lawnmower I ordered back in January. I still haven’t seen it and the mowing season is nearly over,” he said. “We just make do and keep working on what we can work on. There’s still plenty to get done.”
Next week his crews will close off all of the water sources at the parks and cemetery for the winter, and cutback and mulch the plantings in the downtown streetscape.
After all of those tasks are complete, what’s next? “Maybe vacation,” he said.