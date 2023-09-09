FAIRBANK — A Fairbank police officer has resigned owing to terms of a new job he is taking, and a full Fairbank City Council unanimously passed the first reading of several ordinances pertaining to such topics as stop signs, water service pipes and mobile food vendors on Monday, Aug. 28. The second and subsequent readings of the ordinances is slated for the next meeting, Sept. 11. The council approved the city’s portion of a voluntary annexation in Buchanan County as well.
Council accepted the resignation of part-time police officer Brandon French.
French took full-time employment with the Evansdale Police Department, which is not an IPERS employer, Police Chief Dakota Drish said.
“(French) decided to withdraw his IPERS contributions, and when he did that, that required him to resign from the Jesup Police Department and Fairbank Police Department. He’s not allowed to have part-time employment from an IPERS agency. So that was the reasoning for that,” Drish told the council.
In addition to serving as an officer, French was trained as a drug recognition expert for the department.
The council approved codifying new stop signs in town, changing rules for water service pipes and made a fill-in-the-blank type ordinance toward the goal to increase fees for mobile food vendors, the fees for which will be set later by resolution. In all, eight ordinances were added. State law changes affected
city provisions for liquor licenses, cigarette and tobacco permits, Ordinance 359, as well as fiscal management, Ord. 360.
Two new stop signs were added to the code that are already in place. The intersection of Forest and North Second streets was added to the list of four-way stops in city code, Ord. 353, subsection 6.
On Fifth Street, the southbound lane now has a stop sign at Washington Street, Ord. 354, sub. 10.
“The floodplain management updates were suggested by Jason Conn with the Department of Natural Resources and Justin Yarosevich with Iowa Codification (and Simmering-Cory of Storm Lake),” Fuller said.
MAKING MOBILE FOOD RULES
The updated mobile food vendors ordinance draft allows for an annual license that expires on Dec. 31. Applications must be submitted not less than 10 days prior to the proposed start date of the mobile food unit activities.
Once council approves the ordinance, they will be asked to pass a fee schedule by resolution, City Clerk Brittany Fuller said.
“There’s been some local food vendors that just kind of pop up that nobody knew were going to be here… We’ve gotten some where it’s the day before (for notice),” Fuller said.
“I think the annual thing is a good thing because then in January, we can contact everyone that might utilize it, they can do it on time, then they can come here as often as they would want to,” Fuller said.
Each mobile food unit will need to comply with inspection requirements of the governing counties and state. The draft listed Buchanan and Fayette counties. Black Hawk County, which conducts regional health inspections in these areas as Williams noted, was added Aug. 28 for clarity. The requirement that mobile food vendors display their state license in full view of the public, in or on the unit, remains in effect.
In discussion before the final determination, Mayor Pro-Tem Ron Woods inquired what precautions there were to keep people from being sickened.
City Attorney Heather Prendergast recommended the city office clerks add to the mobile food vendor application checklist for vendors to provide the city a copy of the State of Iowa Inspection Report.
“It wouldn’t be a bad idea to have a checklist for that,” Prendergast replied. “That’s how we protect ourselves. (If) we’ve got a copy of that in the file, then we’ve protected ourselves that State of Iowa has authorized them to do that.”
The mobile food vendors ordinance draft allows seasonal food stands to operate May 15-Oct. 15. City-approved farmers market food stands are exempt, as are mobile food vendors permitted through Fairbank Development Corp. or Fairbank Community Club, or other community organizations approved by the city in conjunction with community special events, per the draft.
As a group that brings in mobile food vendors separately, Fairbank Development Corp. requires vendors follow the same rules, according to Williams, who sits on the Fairbank Days committee.
“They’d be following the same rules, license, insurance, everything,” Williams said.
This wouldn’t apply to things like lemonade stands.
People offering their own products like lemonade stands are allowed under Iowa Code Chapter 122, per Fuller and the city attorney’s perusing the code.
“I don’t believe we’re changing (Iowa Code Chapter) 122 at all,” Fuller said.
“So a mobile food vendor is person engaged in selling food or beverages from a mobile food unit,” Fuller said.
WATER UPGRADE RULES
On updating the water services, everything from the corporation valve to the house will be the owner’s responsibility, per the draft ordinance, Water Operator Brian Delagardelle indicated. This updates city code to be current with council action from May 2017.
“We went back and looked. It was May (8), 2017. It was a motion by Mangrich, seconded by Miller to notify residents that do not have operable curb stop or curb stop on the waterline will be responsible for everything from the corporation — so it was approved at a previous council meeting, we just wanted to get it in the ordinance,” Delagardelle said.
“It wasn’t as clear as what we’re adding.” Fuller said.
“So yes, it would be from the corp. (stop) to the residence,” Delagardelle said, which, again, is the owner’s responsibility.
A corporation stop is located directly attached to the main whereas curb stops are typically located in the sidewalk or on the home or business property, according to a plumbing supplier, Red Hed Brass Manufacturing.
ANNEXATION
The council approved a voluntary annexation of a Buchanan County property on the west side of Fairbank into the city, the first of several legal steps required.
The area for annexation is located on the west border of current city limits, “going west out of town on the north side of Fairbank Street/Highway 281,” Clerk Brittany Fuller told the Daily Register.
The action was taken following a public hearing period early in the meeting at which no comments on the matter were reported.
The resolution the full council passed unanimously concluded “the annexation … was in the best interest of the city.” Council directed the city clerk to provide necessary paperwork to all required entities.
The description of the two legal areas is, “the west 96.2 feet of the south 30 rods of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of Section 5” and “Parcel “C” in the Fractional Northeast Quarter (Frl. NE 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of Section 6,” both in Township 90 North, Range 10 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian.
The legal description was filed Nov. 9, 2022, with the Buchanan County Recorder as Document No. 2022R03809.
City Attorney Prendergast described the paperwork process to the city clerk.
“Brittany, once those are executed, we have to file a copy of resolution, map and legal description with the Secretary of State, County Board of Supervisors where territory is, affected public utilities, and Department of Transportation (and) have to record (the) legal description map resolution with (the) county recorder. Annexation is not complete until acknowledgement by the Secretary of State of those documents,” Prendergast said.
“Shockingly enough, a completely voluntary annexation is way easier than other times,” Prendergast said.