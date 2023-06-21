With residents of The Mealey Hotel having now returned home following Sunday’s evacuation, efforts to implement a schedule of needed improvements to the building, as well as devising an alternative plan should a portion of S. Frederick Ave. remain off limits during the upcoming sesquicentennial celebration, are both underway, Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger indicated Wednesday.
“The property owner is working on a timeline of necessary improvements,” Mulfinger explained, in speaking with the Daily Register, as the city also awaits the final report from the structural engineer, which is expected later this week or sometime next, he said.
Given the front portion of the building may require substantial repairs, the possibility that Frederick Ave. south of 1st St. SE/SW will remain blocked throughout Oelwein’s 150th celebration (July 12-16) appears increasingly likely, prompting city officials to consider their options in that regard.
“We are cautiously planning that the street will be blocked,” Mulfinger said, while noting that the city is “looking at alternatives,” including those related to crowd control during July’s celebration, which is anticipated to bring hundreds to Oelwein’s downtown.
More generally, Mulfinger concluded, his office is “continuing to work with the building’s owner” in addressing the ongoing impacts of The Mealey’s current status, as the city’s primary objective remains keeping Oelwein residents safe and informed.