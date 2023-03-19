Oelwein property owners will see a slight increase in the city’s levy on their taxes following City Council’s approval of the FY2024 budget at the March 13 meeting. The levy went from 17.92728 to 17.99215, or less than $.07 more than 2023.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger explained property tax revenues total $2,814,763, which is divided among multiple levies. The city’s valuation decreased by more than $16million over the last year, while expenditures in the general fund are projected to increase to more than $3.16M in 2024 from $2.8M in 2023.
Mulfinger said the increase is based on expenditures going up in multiple departments. He added that the city will not add a position in 2024 unless a dispatch agreement cannot be worked out with the county.
The Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) is estimated to bring in $706,000 and is split 70/30 with 70 percent going to Economic Development and 30 percent going to property tax relief.
In the budget at a glance information, Mulfinger explained economic development allows the city to work with commercial and residential properties. The city also uses some of the 70 percent of economic development for clean up on commercial and residential properties. LOST funds also pay for the agreement with the school on the Regional Tech Complex.
Franchise fees are expected to bring in $751,000, which come from electric and gas charges. This money pays for the police station loan ($250,000 annually) and the remaining funding goes to the city’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP). The CIP replaces equipment across may departments through the general fund. In 2024, $284,000 will go toward the CIP.
The Road User Tax (RUT) is estimated to bring in $769,600, which is generated from the state gas tax with allocation based on population. All of this money must be spent on road maintenance, improvements and personnel.
Revenues from the city’s water and wastewater utility are estimated at $1,494,448 from water, and $1,737,255 from sewer. Mulfinger said major projects are planned for water and sewer in 2024.
Mulfinger noted the Council has held budget work sessions over four months and has worked to ensure the budget meets community members’ expected level of service. He said the Council will need to keep an eye on the budget this summer, as valuations continue to go down and revenues are stagnant.
In other action, the Council —
Accepted the fire station generator bid of $36,255 from Ken’s Electric, Inc. Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan worked to provide a competitive bid for Council’s approval on this project. All non-grant funds will come from franchise fees.
Approved the sale of the city’s interest in 34 Fifth Ave SE, 418 7th Ave SE, and 219 Lincoln Dr NE to Kies Real Estate, LLC, at $1,000 per property. The plots have been vacant for several years and the realtor has plans to improve these lots.
No bids came in for the Plaza Park project and Mulfinger requested the Council extended the bidding deadline to March 27. Mulfinger said the city would reach out to additional contractors and work to make sure bids come in for the new extended deadline. The project must be finished this year with items in place by the end of May. The Council approved the bidding extension to March 27.
The Council approved letting bids on the city hall renovation project. A public hearing on the project (which is required) was set for p.m. Monday, April 10 in Council chambers.
Approval was also given to Pony Express Riders of Iowa to collect funds for Camp Sunnyside at the intersection of Frederick and Charles on Friday, April 7 from 7:30 a.m. to noon, and $1,500 of Hotel/Motel funds to the Williams Center for the Arts, upon recommendations from the Planning, Finance, Enterprise and Economic Development committee.
The next City Council meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, at City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.