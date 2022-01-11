City Council passed the third and final reading Monday night amending sections of the City Code pertaining to the fire department and public safety chief, thereby establishing the beginning of a new civil servant office for the city of Oelwein.
Oelwein Chief of Police Jeremy Logan will also serve in the capacity of Public Safety Chief over the next three years, while the city works through further definition of the office. In that role, Logan will oversee management of the fire department and staff. His annual salary will not change, however, upon successful annual evaluation of duties, he will receive a one-time compensation of $3,000 for each year he serves as Public Safety Chief. These evaluations will take place annually in April.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger noted that Logan was appointed to the new title in December and his first evaluation will come up this April. Mulfinger said due to the significant amount of work to be done in the initial months, and that there has already been marked improvement seen, compensation will still be provided by at a lower rate of $2,000. In addition, for each year that Logan serves as Public Safety Chief, the city will pay for and provide, upon his retirement, a year of couple’s or comparable health insurance. Logan will only be responsible for the employee’s share of the monthly premium.
Local resident and landlord Ron Winter addressed the Council during the citizens’ portion of the meeting. Winter had several grievances to share with the Council including issues with city building official Jay Shekleton. He wanted the Council to be aware of problems and frustrations he has had as a landlord trying to comply with city rental code regulations. He noted that one of his conversations with Shekleton included less than kind comments from the latter to some of Winter’s employees, referring to them as “working for the city’s biggest slum lord.”
The Daily Register later spoke with Mulfinger in a phone call Tuesday regarding the comment, which Mulfinger acknowledged was unprofessional and said the matter had been addressed.
In other action, the Council approved a non-discrimination policy, a non-discrimination policy against persons with disabilities, and adopted policy and procedures for those with limited English proficiency. These resolutions were in compliance for federal funds the city received toward a new fire truck. They ensure that no community member is discriminated against and that the city will make reasonable accommodations for all who want to participate.
The Council approved the 2022 Housing Tax Abatement applications. Mulfinger noted this year the city has the lowest number of properties in the five-year program, and this being the last year of the program, the city will now have to work on a new one to attract new homes.
A public hearing was set for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at City Hall on the proposal of entering into a loan agreement not to exceed $4.5M. Mulfinger explained this refunding loan agreement sets the city up to bond for projects that were discussed in 2021, and allows the city to take on debt for projects.
A second public hearing was set for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at City Hall for the Plaza Improvement Project. The CDBG that has been applied for requires the public hearing. The city is looking to obtain through this program $500,000, which will be used to take down the Community Plaza building and add onto the park. This project is the start in downtown flood mitigation efforts and bridge replacement on West Charles Street.
The Council also approved disposal of the fire department’s 777 – 1996 Special Ops Fire Vehicle, which has been determined no longer necessary. The city will sell the truck to the volunteers and they will market it to raise funds for their programs.
The meeting concluded with the annual appointments of members to various boards and commissions.