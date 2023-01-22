Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

OELWEIN — City Council meets at 6 o’clock today in regular session, starting off with a couple of service awards for members of the Oelwein Police Department.

Following the consent agenda, the Council is expected to approve a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with Kluesner Sanitation, LLC for single hauler services. With the option of going with a three- or five-year contract, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger recommends the five-year contract, if all the Council’s requirements are met.

Trending Food Videos