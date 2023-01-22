OELWEIN — City Council meets at 6 o’clock today in regular session, starting off with a couple of service awards for members of the Oelwein Police Department.
Following the consent agenda, the Council is expected to approve a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with Kluesner Sanitation, LLC for single hauler services. With the option of going with a three- or five-year contract, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger recommends the five-year contract, if all the Council’s requirements are met.
The Council will consider releasing a mortgage as part of the Revolving Loan Fund for 2 S. Frederick Ave., with TIKA Investments, LLC, in the amount of $75,000, and second amount of $10,000. This is to allow a new owner (not identified as of this writing) for the building at 2 S. Frederick Ave., to purchase the property. TIKA Investments, LLC will continue to pay down its debt to the city.
The Council is expected to approve a $100,348.55 pay request from Bryan Construction, Inc., for the 2022-2023 Tear Down Project. Mulfinger noted prog
ress is going well on the project, with the only hold backs being a home in the northwest quadrant that is still in court and a downtown building.
The Council will also consider sending out requests for proposals for the project scope of flood mitigation efforts for Dry Run Creek. The city received a grant from the federal program that will determine what improvements could be made to mitigate flooding in the city, primarily the downtown. Proposals are needed to determine the improvements to be made.
City Council meetings are open to the public and held at City Hall.