City denies property buy back request

In a unanimous decision, Oelwein City Council voted to deny a former property owner’s request to buy back property the city acquired in a tax sale.
The city is allowed to purchase homes on tax sale that are deemed a nuisance property and recently acquired 303 Second St. N.W., a property that was once known as California Foods, a neighborhood grocery and produce store. The property has fallen into disrepair and has had numerous code violations dating back to a failed inspection in 2019.
Former owners had asked to pay the taxes and get the property back from the city. The matter was sent to the Planning, Finance, Enterprise, Economic Development Committee for a recommendation on action to the Council. The committee met prior regular Council proceedings Monday to examine its options:
1. Deny the request from the homeowner and tear down the property
2. Approve the request with stipulations:
Community Development inspects the property
All exterior and life-threatening repairs are made in 90 days
Failure to meet these requirements will result in the city tearing down the property.
After discussing the situation and determining there have been several code violations not addressed after three years of notices, the committee decided on a recommendation to deny the request to buy back the property.
The Council was also informed someone is living in at least a portion of the property, but the property is not registered as a rental or as vacant. A notice to vacate the property will be served and a date will be set to tear down the dilapidated structures.
In a separate measure, the Council approved the sale of 407 Third St. S.W., property that was acquired through a tax sale, to Roger Boleyn to make improvements. The house will be taken down, along with the overgrowth and foundation, with only the garage remaining, and Boleyn advised that the property will be maintained.
More improvements were noted in the Oelwein Fire Department restructuring as the Council approved the department’s policy manual. Each updated section of the manual was evaluated by a committee comprised of the volunteer fire department leadership and members with the process to ensure the rules, regulations, and policies are best for all employees and the organization. The comprehensive and complete policy manual includes a code of ethics, all types of rescues, training, recording and record keeping, along with vehicle and apparatus maintenance, and firefighter health, safety and survival training.
In other fire department news, the Council approved the sale of the 1977 Ford/Pirsch aerial ladder truck to Matthew Baerg. Two bids were received for the truck and Baerg’s bid of $2,500 was the winner. The money from the sale will go into funds being raised to complete the purchase of a new aerial truck.