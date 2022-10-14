Oelwein City Council approved funding for the new Event Center project in the amount of $500,000 to be paid annually at $100,000 over five years.
Following a discussion led by Councilman Tom Stewart at Monday night’s meeting, the Council approved that the city’s investment will be paid for solely by revenue generated from the new traffic cameras. No other coffers will be touched, except in the event of a shortfall in traffic ticket revenue. If that occurs, the city will determine another source to make up the difference, up to $20,000. Council members Stewart, Dave Garrigus, Dave Lenz, and Matt Weber voted in favor of the plan, with Lynda Payne voting against it.
Councilwoman Karen Seeders was absent from Monday’s meeting.
The road to allowing golf carts on city streets came to an end Monday night when the third and final reading for the ordinance failed to get a super majority vote. Two of the four council members, Lenz and Payne, that had previously been in favor of golf carts, changed to “no” votes Monday, joining Weber. This left Garrigus and Stewart as the only “yes” votes. Mayor Brett DeVore, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger and Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan had all previously spoken publicly against the measure, asking the Council to give the UTV ordinance a year before adding another slow-moving vehicle on city streets. It remains to be seen whether golf carts will become a discussion again in 2023.
In other action, the Council —
Approved a change order on Segment 3 Trail Improvement Project of $6,818.95
Approved a pay estimate on Segment 3 Trail Improvement Project for $33,369.08
Approved changes to the Oelwein Revolving Loan Fund contract for administrative services with Upper Explorerland
Set a public hearing for the sale of 517 N. Frederick Ave. at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in Council chambers
Approved the sale of 218 Third Ave. N.W. to Ryan Carey.
A city work session followed the regular meeting.