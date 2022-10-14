Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein City Council approved funding for the new Event Center project in the amount of $500,000 to be paid annually at $100,000 over five years.

Following a discussion led by Councilman Tom Stewart at Monday night’s meeting, the Council approved that the city’s investment will be paid for solely by revenue generated from the new traffic cameras. No other coffers will be touched, except in the event of a shortfall in traffic ticket revenue. If that occurs, the city will determine another source to make up the difference, up to $20,000. Council members Stewart, Dave Garrigus, Dave Lenz, and Matt Weber voted in favor of the plan, with Lynda Payne voting against it.

