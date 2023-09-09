After 25 years of service at CITY Laundering Co., Tim Nuss announced his retirement. Tim’s last day as a route service representative was Aug. 31.
Tim Nuss started at CITY in August of 1998 after being recruited by a fellow colleague and once he started at CITY, he said he “never wanted to work anyplace else.”
“Building relationships and making friends is what makes everyday fun. I’ll tell a joke, have a conversation, and it just makes the day a lot more enjoyable. I spend time outside of work with some of my customers, they’ve just become good friends of mine over the years,” Nuss said.
Nuss started at CITY as a route service representative and serviced the same route throughout his entire career.
CITY President, Colin Wetlaufer, has worked with Nuss for his whole career and experienced first-hand the impact Nuss had at CITY.
“He is someone who wakes up and takes care of business while caring about other people. It’s just been an absolute pleasure to work with him, and I’ll miss him,” said Wetlaufer.
Nuss’s Northeast Iowa route will be covered by a fellow route service representative who has spent the last two and a half years training.
“It always stuck with me just how special he made every customer feel, and I hope to continue those relationships that he started,” Nuss’s replacement Tim Downs said.