The Oelwein Sesquicentennial Committee received a financial boost at Monday’s City Council proceedings, after the council approved $50,000 in funding toward next year’s 150th town celebration. The request was recommended for approval from the Planning, Finance, Enterprise, and Economic Development (PFEED) Committee with funding coming from the city’s hotel/motel tax coffers.
In breaking down the requested funding, Sesquicentennial Committee Chair Deb Howard reported a $60,000 budget: $10,000 for souvenirs, $35,000 for exhibits, rides, entertainment, kids’ activities, $10,000 for miscellaneous and time capsule vault, $4,000 for Germany wine, local wine and an Oelwein Brew and licensing, and $1,000 for advertising.
Howard noted the committee has applied for grant funding from both Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation and the Fayette County Community Foundation. However, if received, the grant from FCCF would not be available until after the March 2023 announcement of grant awards. She said funds are needed now to get things started as there is much planning to be done.
She has already confirmed Grand Marshal for the event will be Sylvia Oelwein, descendant of the original Oelwein family, who will travel from Germany to participate in festivities.
In making the recommendation to approve to the council, PFEED chair Karen Seeders said the sesquicentennial will be a very special celebration for the city and the committee is excited to see this project going forward.
The Council unanimously approved the law firm of Lynch Dallas, PC of Cedar Rapids for city attorney services. The firm will take over in January from City Attorney Pat Dillon who announced in September he was ending his tenure with the city on Dec. 31.
Oelwein resident Charlie Shannon was given an extension to his agreement with the city over a house renovation project on which he admittedly fell behind. Shannon had addressed the council at its last meeting telling members he could not complete his project in the agreed upon time frame. The PFEED Committee reviewed his project and request for an extension at its meeting held before council proceedings Monday.
Seeders reported the committee recommended Shannon’s request noting he has made an investment in the property and has shown some improvement to it already. The Council agreed and granted an extension to July 1, with terms to be worked out between Shannon and City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger.
Oelwein City Council will hold its second meeting of the month next Monday, Dec. 19, 6 p.m. in City Hall, due to the fourth Monday being the day after Christmas holiday.