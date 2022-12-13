Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein Sesquicentennial Committee received a financial boost at Monday’s City Council proceedings, after the council approved $50,000 in funding toward next year’s 150th town celebration. The request was recommended for approval from the Planning, Finance, Enterprise, and Economic Development (PFEED) Committee with funding coming from the city’s hotel/motel tax coffers.

In breaking down the requested funding, Sesquicentennial Committee Chair Deb Howard reported a $60,000 budget: $10,000 for souvenirs, $35,000 for exhibits, rides, entertainment, kids’ activities, $10,000 for miscellaneous and time capsule vault, $4,000 for Germany wine, local wine and an Oelwein Brew and licensing, and $1,000 for advertising.

