Oelwein’s viaduct on West Charles Street is one of only a handful left in the state that is still used for the original purpose of bridging a valley for rail traffic. The underpass was built after the railroad came to town at the end of the 19th Century.
Today, it is an aging structure that has left city councils in the past several decades wondering what can be done about it. According to city history, maintenance of the viaduct or underpass became the city’s responsibility after the departure of the railroad. For the past 30 years or so, numerous repairs and fix-ups have been done to the street, interior walls, sidewalks and supporting stone copings. Repeated flooding over the years has also not helped its integrity.
Most recently, the city invested more than $55,000 to have loose concrete removed on the west side of the north tunnel and the remaining concrete was reinforced with some type of steel cage to hold it in place. The city realizes there is a lot more work that needs to be done to the century-old structure and recently met with representatives of Iowa Northern Railway, which owns the tracks from Viafield northwest of Oelwein to Waterloo.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger attended the meeting along with Public Works Director Vic Kane, Julie Neebel from Origin Design, and Kristopher Klop with the Iowa DOT.
Mulfinger said they are still in initial talks with the INR.
“We know that the viaduct needs extensive repairs to remain viable. We have provided some options to the railroad on possible solutions to keep the viaduct open and as a viable source for commuters,” Mulfinger said.
In 2016, the viaduct was repaired on the east portion to take on rail traffic to Viafield. The city paid for this renovation along with a grant from the Iowa DOT.
Mulfinger said money is once again at the crux of the matter in any future renovations.
“We are hopeful something positive is going to happen from our talks (with the INR). Once that happens, we are going to have to come up with a lot of money,” Mulfinger said, giving an educated guess that the project would likely be higher than six figures.
“With the new stimulus plan going on we know we will be getting money available from the federal government. We’re being told by our engineer at Origin that federal funds will likely be available for a project such as this. It is critical for west side residents and businesses to keep the viaduct open,” Mulfinger said. “This has been in the works for 40 years.”