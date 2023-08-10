Editor’s note: This is the conclusion in a two-part series on the status of Oelwein’s two downtown street closures.
While the northbound lane of S. Frederick has reopened in front of The Mealey, about one block away, concerns remain about motorists disregarding the lane closure on the corner of Frederick and Charles, according to Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger.
“I think it’s mostly people that are new to it or maybe in a hurry,” Mulfinger said, in characterizing those who have tended to ignore the closure of the eastbound lane of Charles in that vicinity. “I’ve seen a lot of people that go that route every day and have figured out a new route to and from where they need to go, so we really appreciate those people working with us.
“That building owner is working with a contractor currently and is making progress on his building,” he added, in reviewing the current state of the matter. “Both building owners are getting there; it just takes a lot of time, especially with a downtown commercial building. Not every person can work on these, and so it’s kind of a specialized area.”
In an effort to further highlight the lane closure on Charles, some new markers have been added at the location, as well, which Mulfinger hopes emphasizes the need for caution to more travelers.
“We switched to a ‘Lane Closed’ and ‘Do Not Enter’ sign so that when people are seeing it heading eastbound,” he explained, of the recent change, “they know they need to take a left or right and can’t jump the lane and go around it. The police are monitoring that situation. We are trying to prevent any type of accident, essentially, any type of collision.”
Though some have brazenly ignored the closure, such actions have not yet led to a serious accident, Mulfinger said, noting “We haven’t seen anything. Hopefully, there hasn’t been too many close calls or somebody having issues down there.”
More generally, Mulfinger acknowledged the challenges that both the restrictions on S. Frederick and Charles have imposed, while also stressing the need that they remain in place as a means to ensure public safety.
“We know it’s a big inconvenience for a lot of people,” he described. “Some take both of those routes to work every day. It’s not ideal that the community is dealing with this, but it is where we are. All these closures are for the safety and well-being of people trying to get by these buildings, so we appreciate the patience some people have provided us, and, moving forward, it’s going to take more patience as we wait for these buildings to get fixed.”
In the case of both buildings, however, substantial work will be needed before each street can be safely reopened to its previous flow of traffic.
“The road closure on Charles and Frederick, that’s going to have to be a major repair to that building before the road gets opened up,” Mulfinger said, “and on S. Frederick, it’s going to take some significant repairs to that façade to open that road.”
As for whether he expects either or both closures to be removed before winter, Mulfinger emphasized the positives that make it a possibility while again referring to the challenging nature of the projects on which the closures’ removal depends.
“I am hopelessly optimistic that it will be done,” he said. “I think we have two really good building owners that are going to work with us and get it figured out so that we can get it taken care of before the end of this construction season.
“Some of these types of things you plan for a year out,” he concluded. “These building owners are being forced into getting it figured out immediately, and it’s not ideal for them, but it’s something they have to deal with.”