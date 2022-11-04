CITY Laundering acquires Spruce Linen Supply

CITY Laundering Co. has added Spruce Linen Supply to its family. The acquisition became official on Aug. 1.
Spruce Linen Supply is a textile rental service based in Bloomington, Minnesota, that supplies towels, linen, mats, industrial and restroom supplies to clients throughout the Twin Cities metro area. Like CITY Laundering Co., it has been operated by the same family since its beginning in 1965.
Dick and Carol Jeane Russell founded Spruce Linen and were no strangers to the business. Dick’s background in the linen industry began in the 1940’s as a summer driving job while in college. Carol Jeane’s father Dale Bigham delivered cloth towels by horse and buggy in Minneapolis in the 1920’s. She learned the administrative side of the industry.
The Russell’s son Michael and Gail Gust led the company until its acquisition.
CITY Laundering Co., one of Oelwein’s oldest industries and celebrating 116 years in business, plans to build upon Spruce’s 57 years of servicing the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area.
“We are excited to partner with a multi-generational family business like Spruce. The core value of putting the customers first aligns with CITY perfectly,” President of CITY, Colin Wetlaufer, said.
Family-owned and operated, CITY currently provides uniform rentals and linen services to businesses in Iowa, Minnesota, Eastern Nebraska and South Dakota, and Western Wisconsin.
“CITY has a long history and great reputation for providing outstanding customer service. It is important to us to transition our business to a company that would take good care of our employees and customers,” said Mike Russel and Gail Gust, previous Spruce owners. “We are confident that the customers are in good hands with CITY. In fact, we think they will be excited about some of the products, programs, and people that they will discover with CITY.”
Headquartered in Oelwein, CITY continues to grow organically and through strategic acquisitions in the region.
“We welcome all of the Spruce accounts into the CITY family, and we look forward to continuing to grow in the market as we strive to be the region’s most responsive launderer,” Wetlaufer said.
About CITY | Clean and Simple:
Since 1906, CITY has thrived as an independently owned industrial laundry provider with its distinctive ability to go above and beyond with responsive and committed values. Generations have trusted CITY, and as a multi-generational, family-owned company, we have forged partnerships with clients that last. By reinvesting in employees, the latest technology, and its facilities, CITY continues to focus on ways to improve its service. To learn about CITY, visit www.CITYCleanAndSimple.com.