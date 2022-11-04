Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

CITY Laundering acquires Spruce Linen Supply

CITY Laundering Co. began in Oelwein in 1906 and is one of the town's oldest, family-owned industries. Headquarters are located at 1700 S. Frederick Ave.

 Courtesy photo

CITY Laundering Co. has added Spruce Linen Supply to its family. The acquisition became official on Aug. 1.

Spruce Linen Supply is a textile rental service based in Bloomington, Minnesota, that supplies towels, linen, mats, industrial and restroom supplies to clients throughout the Twin Cities metro area. Like CITY Laundering Co., it has been operated by the same family since its beginning in 1965.

Trending Food Videos