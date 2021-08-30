CITY Laundering Co. was founded by Herbert Wetlaufer in 1906 serving such needs as family laundry, linen and dry cleaning. The Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Ambassadors congratulated the company last week on turning 115.
Colin Wetlaufer officially started in the business full-time in 2007, a decade before gaining the presidency.
“Eighty-six percent of our business is those three core business types — food processing, industrial manufacturing and wholesale trade accounts,” President Wetlaufer said.
The company has been family-run throughout its history.
Herb’s oldest son, Gerald Wetlaufer, began the rental service in 1945. Gerald’s brother, Roger B. Wetlaufer, became the second-generation president in 1972. (He passed away unexpectedly before Herb.) In 1992, Roger J. Wetlaufer became the third-generation president. In 2017 Colin Wetlaufer became the fourth-generation president, and the fifth Wetlaufer to run the company.
“Every generation in the business has put their stamp on the business and changed it a little bit,” President Wetlaufer said.
The company has seen many advances in technology from a smokestack in its former downtown building, to opening a new facility in May of 1993 — following a tragic downtown fire the prior year.
“We ended up being better for it, obviously expanding and growing,” Wetlaufer told the Ambassadors, many of whom remembered it.
The company advertises that its clothes are “hygienically clean.” Wetlaufer explained they use certain high temperatures, combined with chemicals. They also have a mending station and other quality control measures, such as rewashing items if dropped on the floor.
There have been environmental initiatives. Nine years ago, they installed a water filtration system that recycles 70% of water used (2012). Four years ago, they installed solar panels as part of the energy profile for sustainability (2017).
They have also expanded geographically which Wetlaufer attributed to focusing on the three core business types.
“That really allowed us to grow geographically, and continue to provide great service,” Wetlaufer said.
“When I started in the business (full-time) in 2007, we had a 90-mile radius,” Wetlaufer said.
Now its geography basically spans all of Iowa — west to Omaha, east to the Quad Cities; northwest of the Twin Cities in Minnesota (St. Cloud); and south to the Missouri border.
“There’s been a lot of consolidation in our industry, a few really big national companies. We’ve been able to emerge as one of the larger independents in the country,” he said.
“I’ve got three little ones, 9 to 9 months, so I keep telling them they all have to work here,” Wetlaufer said.