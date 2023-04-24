Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore is inviting more residents get involved in the Guest City Council Member Program.
The concept of this program was introduced by the mayor late last fall and approved by the Council in December, as a way to interest persons in local government and possibly consider running for a seat at a future municipal election.
By creating the Guest City Council Member Program, the city is working to encourage community members to take part in the leadership of Oelwein.
“We are hoping to get people interested in serving as a member of the Council or mayor,” DeVore said, in a recent discussion with the Daily Register. “It’s completely non-partisan, like everything should be in city government.”
“This is an election year for four of the seven seats on the Council, including mine,” DeVore said. “In the past we have had difficulty in finding citizens to fill vacancies, run for office, etc. It’s not only a problem for Council seats, but also on various city boards and committees.”
DeVore explained the process for anyone interested in being a guest council member. Those interested should contact him by email, brett.devore@cityofoelwein.org or leave a message for him by calling City Hall at 319-283-5440.
Guest Council members are invited and approved by the mayor. They are required to commit to one month of Council meetings (6 p.m. second and fourth Mondays), and thoroughly read each agenda before the meeting. Guest members can ask questions and provide input on agenda items, with the added benefit of listening to council members and learning how a council meeting operates. Guest Council members are not allowed to vote on items on the agenda, however, DeVore said being part of the open discussions is a great learning experience, and Council members, as well, get something from the input.
Looking ahead to the November municipal elections, three Oelwein City Council positions are up for re-election: 1st Ward Councilman, currently represented by Matt Weber, who has served two, four-year terms; 3rd Ward Councilman, currently represented by Lynda Payne who has served one, four-year term; At-Large Councilman, currently represented by Tom Stewart who has served one, four-year term. The office of Oelwein Mayor is also up this election cycle, currently served by Brett DeVore, who has held the office for two, two-year terms. Filing dates and deadlines will be announced in a few weeks, after the state legislature has completed its session and any changes to regulations have been made.
“I think anyone who takes part in the Guest City Council Member Program will discover that the small amount of time they invest in attending just two meetings, makes them better informed on how City Council works. Talk to friends and family about the opportunity. Let me know if you’re interested. We would really like to see this program take off,” DeVore said.