After three years of active rental inspections in the city, the Council has decided to try outsourcing the inspections. The city will solicit requests for proposals (RFPs) from outside firms following Council’s approval of the action Monday night.
The city uses the 2021 International Property Maintenance Code to conduct rental inspections and has set the criteria for inspections and work with the firm selected to implement the program. The goal is to inspect one third of the rental stock on an annual basis. The city has approximately 702 rental units. It is the goal to complete 235 initial inspections annually and 223 follow-up inspections. It was noted that the city has a 95-percent first inspection failure rate, and it is hoped this will decrease as the program progresses. To stay on track, the firm that is selected must complete a minimum of 10 inspections weekly.
The city has outlined a rigorous 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. four-day work week schedule for performing inspections and submitting the reports. The firm selected will be provided with a tablet, cell phone, workstation and computer.
In addition to being responsible for reporting properties with code violations, the firm selected will also represent the city in any court cases involving the inspections. It was noted that in the three years of active rental inspections, the city went to court 19 times and conducted two appeals from landlords. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said the RFP will be advertised on the Iowa League of Cities and the City of Oelwein webpages.
A highlight of Monday night’s meeting was a proclamation signing declaring the observance of Arbor Day on Friday, April 29. In proclaiming the observance, Mayor Brett DeVore noted that trees reduce erosion, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce life-giving oxygen and provide habitat for wildlife. Along with those benefits, trees also increase property values, and beautify the community. Witnessing the signing were City Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson, and Tree Board members Bill Brownell and Jeff Milks.
Council members have agreed on the language for the city’s ordinance to allow Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs) to be driven in town. Special rules will apply including registration, age requirements, equipment, speed limitations, and road limitations. The ordinance passed the first of three readings Monday. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger noted the city will begin taking UTV registrations on July 1.
The runway and taxiway at Oelwein Municipal Airport need rehabilitation and the Council approved a contract with Fahmer Asphalt Sealers, Inc., of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, in the amount of $330,555.95. The contract is subject to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant; the city is responsible for 10 percent of the cost. The project will include pavement rehabilitation of Runway 13/31, connecting taxiway to the terminal apron and terminal apron concrete pavements, with joint and crack sealing, spall repairs and partial or full concrete panel replacements. The project has been on the airport’s capital improvement plan.
The Council went into executive session in accordance with Iowa Code 21.5 Section 1 l for an employee annual evaluation.
No other action was taken.