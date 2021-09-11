City manager reflects growing up since 9/11

Reflecting on Sept. 11, 2001, Dylan Mulfinger leaned back in his desk chair and said frankly, “I remember exactly where I was. I was on the bus on the way to school and the bus driver said it came on the radio that a plane flew into the Twin Towers.”
Oelwein’s city manager was only 12 years old and just beginning seventh grade when the terrorist attacks on our country happened. Like so many other Americans, the grim events of that day are forever etched in memory.
Describing the naivety of his Midwest Iowa farm-boy youth, Mulfinger initially wondered what the Twin Towers were. A pilot got mixed up on his directions, he thought. It’s probably just an accident.
He had a mental picture of a small, single-engine aircraft hitting an invincible skyscraper. But when he arrived at school where televisions were on in every room, he soon realized the proportions of the event as he had perceived, were sadly inaccurate.
Then more plane crashes were reported and as the hours passed, more news came linking the tragedies to one another. The word “terrorists” was repeated with every newscast.
“I don’t think we even had any real classes that day. It seems that in each room, the conversations revolved around what was going on out East — New York, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C.,” he said.
Then shortly after lunch, the principal came by and pulled Dylan out of class. “Hey, Dylan. Your aunt is OK,” he told him.
“My mom had called the school and asked that they give me the message. Truthfully, I hadn’t thought about my aunt yet, my mom’s sister. She lived outside of New York (City) in Connecticut and drove into the city for her work, which was not too far from the World Trade Center,” Mulfinger said. Fortunately, his aunt was still on her commute when the first tower was hit and was able to turn back.
Mulfinger said the events of that day are as clear now as they were 20 years ago. He and some friends talked about it recently.
“It’s an unfortunate reality, but those kinds of events felt more common for my generation,” he said, alluding to the more frequent occurrences of violence found in today’s culture. He said with the evolution of the Internet and digital age, there is less of reality that escapes attention. Young people aren’t “sheltered” like in past generations. “I don’t think our generation is any more special than others, just more accustomed or used to hearing and seeing it,” he said.
“Now we know the United States can be at risk. I’ve never lived in a time where you just walked onto a plane,” he said matter-of-factly. He thinks about the people on that flight over Pennsylvania 20 years ago that, even while facing certain death, saved countless other lives by their act of selflessness.
“The older I get, and now having a family, thinking about American heroism gives you hope. It’s a good feeling to know Americans still help each other,” Mulfinger said. “I’ve been to New York City I think four times now, and I always go to look at the (9/11) monument.”