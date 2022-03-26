The main thing going on in our community is progress with the new campground, which is Taylor Campground.
We had several campers that took advantage of the new area last year with reservations already made for this upcoming camping season. There will be more campsites added to the east of the already developed campsites. These may not have full hookups this spring, but will be usable.
A shower house was started last fall and will be usable this year.
Jon Halverson donated playground equipment from the old school in Hawkeye.
• The city purchased a new plow truck replacing the 1999 truck. We also purchased a used street sweeper to clean the curb and gutter streets. We had been hiring the city of West Union to come and do this annually for us.
• The city replaced the hydrant and sidewalk in front of the Historical Center last summer.
• The city continues to deal with abandoned properties and properties with a lot of clutter and junk. We acquired a property that has not been used for several years. Once the city receives a clear title the city can take care of the removal of the house and buildings on it. There are other properties in town that will be addressed for clean up.
• We will be celebrating our 43rd annual Hawkeye Funday the third weekend of June.
• Burger Street will be seal coated this year as well as a couple culverts that need to be replaced (one on Burger Street and one on Main Street).
• The city also purchased a truck for Hawkeye Fire and Rescue. This truck is for their equipment. Alum-Line, Inc. in Cresco made the box and mounted it on the truck.
A possible new fire station is still in the works. No definite plans as of yet.