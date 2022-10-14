Oelwein is again among several area communities receiving grants to fund important water and sewer infrastructure projects as part of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced the award recipients Thursday.
“Investments in water infrastructure are vital to supporting Iowa families and businesses,” said IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority Director Debi Durham. “The awards announced today will not only support nine water quality projects but will also create opportunities for these communities to thrive.”
In this latest round of CDBG funding, the City of Oelwein is receiving $600,000 to fund needed improvements to its sanitary sewer.
Other area communities selected for funding include Guttenberg and Elgin.
Guttenberg’s award totaled $500,000 and is earmarked for various water system improvements.
“The $500,000 CDBG grant will allow Guttenberg to move forward with critical updates to our water infrastructure while keeping rates low for our residents,” said Guttenberg Mayor Fred Schaub.
Elgin, meanwhile, was granted $254,000 to assist in making repairs to its wastewater plant, with a focus on the purchase and installation of a new liner. According to City Clerk Ginger Wander, the existing liner “is in poor shape. We’ve been told it needs to be replaced.” Installing the new liner “will take some time,” she continued, as there remain “some steps to take before we proceed.”
Without these grant funds, Elgin would have had to pursue a bond issue, which would have been an added burden to taxpayers, Wander noted.
Federally funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the CDBG program allows communities to make necessary enhancements to local water and sewer systems, in addition to improving housing conditions for low-income homeowners, providing needed facilities for at-risk and disabled citizens, and initiating significant improvements to downtown spaces.
The IEDA is responsible for distributing CDBG funds in the state’s rural communities.
Awarding a total of $3.3 million through these most recent grants, the IEDA received a total of 15 applications in fund requests totaling nearly $5.5 million. Among the criteria used to determine the allocation of CDBG monies are a community’s financial need, the project’s impact and benefits to low and moderate-income residents, and the readiness and commitment of local resources to complete the proposed improvements.