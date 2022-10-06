Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan announces open burning dates inside city limits will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and run through Sunday, Nov. 20.

Chief Logan said there are restrictions for open burning in the city, of which residents should be made aware. Open burning is established for getting rid of landscape waste from the premises between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

