Oelwein Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan announces open burning dates inside city limits will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and run through Sunday, Nov. 20.
Chief Logan said there are restrictions for open burning in the city, of which residents should be made aware. Open burning is established for getting rid of landscape waste from the premises between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Fires must be at least 50 feet from any structure unless the waste pile is three feet or less in diameter and two feet or less in height, in which case the fire should be at least 25 feet from any structure.
Logan said all fires must be continuously attended by a person that assumes responsibility for the burning, and a garden hose connected to a water supply or other approved fire-extinguishing equipment must be readily available at the site.
Chief Logan, Fire Chief Jim Tuecke or someone they have designated, can ask for a fire to be put out if smoke emissions are creating a nuisance or safety hazard, such as heavy smoke billowing across a street.
Recreational fires are allowed provided they comply with the limits for emission of visible air contaminants as established by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Logan reminds residents that garbage, construction materials, rubber, plastic, etc., are not allowed to be burned. They should be disposed of properly in residential garbage and recycling containers, or at the landfill.
“If burning is not possible for a homeowner, the city’s yard waste disposal site is open,” Logan said. “It is located at the intersection of Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue SW and is open seven days a week. Only natural yard waste is allowed to be dropped off, which includes leaves, grass trimmings, brush, garden waste, and tree branches.”