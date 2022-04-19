Oelwein City Park Campground is open for the season and campers have already started to arrive, even though the weather has yet to signal camping fun. This year’s campground host is in familiar territory. Carolyn Rohrick is returning to the summer routine she loves and will be on hand to welcome campers to the park.
Carolyn, who lives in Independence with her husband Craig, began working for the city as a campground host back in 2010 and continued for about 11 seasons. Since then, she has been back and forth as host a few times. With Craig retiring (today), she says it works out great for them to be able to camp together for the whole season. And Carolyn is definitely in her element at City Park.
“I love getting out in nature and have always been very happy being here,” Carolyn said. “I love mowing, splitting wood, even running the weed whacker.” She also maintains the public shower/restroom facility at the campground.
Carolyn said there are 42 spaces with electric/water hookups, along with more than 800 square feet dedicated to a primitive camping area (no electrical or water). While Lake Oelwein is a no-wake lake, there are kayaks for rent, which she also takes care of.
Fishing, hiking, disc golf, a kids’ playground area, dog park, and showers are all features at the park. And some folks just come to get away from the city, but Carolyn adds that conveniences are just a short drive away, including grocery stores, cafés, night entertainment, and more.
“Some just come for a weekend or a week, others stay longer, it just depends on their schedules,” she said.
Campers can access the park easily from the south entrance off Highway 281. The campground operates on a first come, first serve basis and no reservations are taken. There are 10, 50 amp sites, and 30 amp sites available, including three drive-through sites. For campers that lodge at the campground, there is a waste station for convenience. Persons can go to Oelwein.fun to check out the fee schedule, and there is a senior citizen discount. Carolyn and Craig hope everyone has an enjoyable camping experience at City Park.