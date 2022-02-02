Keeping a municipality like Oelwein looking its best and welcoming to residents and visitors alike is a daunting task, and while all residents and city departments have a stake in the upkeep, much of the work falls on the shoulders of the city’s Parks Department.
This time of year, some of the Parks Department staff is idle, however, there is still work to be done, keeping trails cleared of snow and shoveling delinquent sidewalks, equipment to repair, cemetery burials, grant writing and, of course, planning for the next season.
A look at the 2021 Parks Department annual report gives a full view of everything a small number of employees accomplished last year.
“This department has accomplished so much in the past year, improvements to the Aquatic Center, trails built, rebuilt shelter at Red Gate Park from the 2020 tornado to name just a few,” said Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson. “Employees and volunteers planted 68 trees last year, the majority along street boulevards replacing diseased ash trees and storm damage.”
Oelwein Tree Board earned Tree City and Growth awards along with Outstanding Community Organization.
Highlights of the year included a new shelter completed at Red Gate Park and a segment of the city’s trail system was completed. The Trails Committee was awarded the Governor’s Volunteer Award.
The Aquatic Center opened after a year of staying closed due to the pandemic, to the delight of more than 6,000 patrons for the season. It was the 25th season for this facility and it underwent some major upgrades this year including a new surveillance system, new tables for the concession area, new mulch to the front landscape, slide top canopy, lifeguard umbrellas, rescue tubes, and a water basketball hoop, which was a big hit with the patrons. Utility work at the pool included new diaphragms for toilets, Hotsy steamed bathroom floors, stainless steel gutters, pump room LED lighting, Enduro pool cleaner and installation of a barrier for the surge pit, plus the certified pool operator continuing education requirement. In the coming season, a new pool shelter will be completed where the miniature golf area used to be.
The City Park Campground host Ray Crandall welcomed 2,230 individuals between opening day in May and Oct. 15. Without the mowing, road maintenance, tree trimming, picnic tables and shelter painting and maintenance, the city’s parks would not be the inviting recreational spaces they have become.
Daily maintenance of the downtown streetscape has added positively to the business district.
Other ways the Parks Department keeps the city’s recreational areas looking their best include weed-spraying as needed, playground equipment replacement, diamond maintenance for the recreation department, tree trimming and mulching fall leaves, continued trail maintenance, aerating all rec fields, electrical panel upgrades at City Park, ash tree removals, City Park disc golf course installation, replacing and repairing after vandalism incidents as needed, and maintaining shop, vehicles and equipment. Volunteers provided much assistance through United Way Day of Caring, Trees Forever, Trails Committee, student projects, civic groups and churches.
Non-physical, behind-the-scenes work that “makes everything happen” comes from Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson’s eye to detail in developing a Parks Master Plan, updating the Park and Recreation brochure, conducting monthly safety meetings and checklists, playground equipment inspections, filing many reports, attending meetings and conducting employee interviews and evaluations. To say his calendar is full would be an understatement.
Installation of trail counters in two locations last July have helped Johnson and the Trails Committee evaluate and further develop a trails master plan. The total trail users from July through the end of 2021 numbered 12,841 persons between the two sites, Arlington Place and Platt Park.
“We’re excited about the upcoming season and will have a number of seasonal positions open for persons who would enjoy working in an area of our Parks Department,” said Johnson. Applications are available for seasonal positions for park, cemetery, aquatics and campground host on the department website, www.oelwein.fun.