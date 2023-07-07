A second RISE home may be in the works for Oelwein following two parcel sales at the last Oelwein City Council meeting, and the projected sale of a third adjoining parcel pending approval at the meeting July 10.
While no announcement has been made from RISE officials, the Resolution before the Council on Monday states RISE, LLC as the buyer of the lot at 14 Second Ave. N.W.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger noted in conversation with the Daily Register on Friday that, after RISE purchased the initial two lots on Second Avenue N.W., an inquiry was made into purchasing the third of the three lots, located about a half-block north of City Hall.
Three years ago, RISE, LLC successfully purchased two city lots and constructed a zero-entry, one-level group home at the corner of East Charles Street and Third Avenue N.E. It is a welcome addition to the community and in a desired location for the consumers that live there.
Another item on Monday’s agenda will also help the city get rid of some of its properties obtained through neighborhood stabilization projects.
Sterling and Jan Silver wrote a letter of interest to the city to purchase adjoining parcels at 516 Fourth St. S.W. for the purpose of building a shouse — a combination shop and house as one building unit. It is anticipated the Council will set a public hearing on the matter for July 24.
The Council is also expected to pass a resolution Monday requesting property tax abatement on city-owned properties that are within city limits. A list of 50 properties is attached to the resolution with the majority of those being empty residential lots, the result of the city’s tear-down projects. The resolution cites Iowa Code 445.63 in requesting the tax abatement. Once passed, the request will go before the county for approval.
The closure of South Frederick Avenue in front of the Mealey Hotel, meanwhile, has caused changes in the Sesquicentennial Celebration Parade route. The parade committee is recommending the parade begin at 120 N. Frederick and travel south to First Street SW, go west one block, then south along First Avenue SW curving around to Strang’s corner and turning south on South Frederick to Fourth Street SW where the parade will disassemble near Oakdale Cemetery.
Oelwein Police and Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan approves the route, but with provisions that no large farm equipment or semis with trailers be allowed in the parade. Some of the corners will be too tight for large vehicles to safely turn, especially with the size of the crowd that is anticipated. Semi-tractors will be allowed without trailers, along with smaller farm tractors, such as antiques.
The city administrator is not in favor of the recommended route, and the Council will have the final say on Monday.
The meeting, which is open to the public, begins at 6 p.m. in City Hall.