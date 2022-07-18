City officials updated the dangerous structure placards on two downtown buildings last week to now include a red sign posted at each location. The properties at 27 and 33 S. Frederick Ave. each bear the red “dangerous building” placard, further reminders that they are on the city’s radar for demolition and cannot be occupied unless or until repairs are made.
An update from City Hall on 27 S. Frederick Ave. reports the city is in litigation with the building owner, Gary Wright, and officials have permission from the court to clean out and have the structure evaluated. A structural engineer has made an assessment that the building is unsafe, and the repairs needed to make it safe and usable are at a greater cost than the current value of the building.
Since receiving this assessment, the city has gone back to court and requested permission to demolish 27 S. Frederick because it is a danger and a nuisance to the public. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said the city is still waiting to hear back from the latest court filing of July 7. He noted that if the court grants the city permission to demolish, the city will first have to remediate asbestos and then hire a contractor for the teardown. Mr. Wright will still be the owner of the land and the city’s costs will be added to the property taxes.
Mulfinger gave a rundown of the status on 33 S. Frederick Ave., which lists Barbara Wegner as the owner and Tracy and Michelle Rupright as contract buyers. City Council deemed the property unsafe by resolution at its July 11 meeting. In recording the building condition through resolution, the city has given the owner/contract buyers 14 days (until July 26) to create a plan or remediate the issue.
“If they fail to reach any type of agreement with the city within the 14 days, we will enter the building, check for asbestos and prepare for tear down,” Mulfinger said. He added that just as owners must take responsibility for the condition of their properties, so the city has to take responsibility for the safety and well-being of its citizens. He said the deterioration of both these structures is not new and has been an issue for a very long time.