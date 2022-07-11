The city of Oelwein will begin tackling some of its poor street conditions this year. The city council approved a large chip and seal project to be done this year.
Public Works Superintendent Vic Kane presented information on the 2022 sealcoat project on June 8. Kane said the final project was developed a little later than usual in the year, because past experience has taught to wait and assess the spring freeze/thaw damage in April before seeking quotes.
Kane said most cities seek pricing in April, but despite the current economy impacting timing for the best pricing, and the size of this project, they were able to get a good price. The council approved the 2022 sealcoat project to Black Top Services for $290,742. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger pointed out the council had requested more streets included in a project for this year and the city is following through with the request.
There are two dozen stretches of roadway in town included on this year’s project list. Black Top Services will use a hot mix asphalt scraped over the road surface. It will restore the road center crown while addressing road edge thickness and straightness. An estimate of 113,000 square yards with 300 tons of patch will be covered. All but two of the project portions will be single seal applications.
Streets included are First Avenue NE, Second to Ninth Streets; Second Street NW, 10th to 13th Avenues (double seal); Second Street SW, 10th to 13th Avenues (double seal); Second Street SW, 10th to Sixth Avenues; 12th Avenue NW, West Charles to Second Street NW; Seventh Street NE, North Frederick to Fourth Avenue NE; Ninth Street NE, North Frederick to Seventh AvenueNE; Fourth Avenue NE, Sixth to Ninth Streets; Eighth Street SW, South Frederick to Sixth Avenue SW; Eighth Avenue NE, Sixth to Ninth Streets; Seventh Avenue NE, Sixth to Ninth Streets; First Avenue NW, West Charles to Maplewood Drive; Second Avenue NW, West Charles to Sixth Street NW; Fourth Street NW, North Frederick to Fifth Avenue NW; Fifth Street NW, North Frederick to Third Avenue NW; West Charles from the Plaza to the viaduct; Third Street SE from Rock Island Road to Seventh Avenue SE; Fourth Street SE, Second to Seventh Avenues.
Parking lots to be single sealcoated are the city’s north and south lots, old city hall parking lot (south of the post office), Imoehl parking lot, city hall, and downtown alleys.
Mulfinger noted Black Top Services’ bid includes prepping the roads, something that has been done by city street crews in the past. He said this will allow city crews to focus on other tasks.
A separate sealcoat project of $39,745 was also approved for the Parks Department, which will include City Park, Red Gate Park and Woodlawn Cemetery.
The time and location of each segment of the projects will depend on several variables and residents are advised to be watchful for construction and work beginning on their streets and those roads upon which they regularly commute, so that an alternate route can be navigated while the sealcoating is being done.
Next year, there will be more projects in the works, according to Kane and Mulfinger. Street overlays will be done in 2023. These roads include Sixth Street NE, $112,000 (water main not included); 12th Avenue SE, $81,000 (sanitary sewer needs to be inspected); Third Avenue NE, $62,500 (water main not included); and Oak Street, $44,500 (sanitary sewer needs to be inspected). Mulfinger said funding will come from $500,000 of 2022 bond, water infrastructure as needed, and sewer reserve funds as needed. He said the city wants to make sure water and sanitary sewer are repaired when the streets are repaired. It is not known at this time whether or not assessments to property owners will be needed, but it is a possibility, he said.