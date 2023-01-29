Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The city of Oelwein will receive a $375,000 grant toward its wastewater treatment project. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office made the announcement Thursday that Oelwein is one of 23 communities to be awarded a portion of 2022’s $9 million in grants to advance water quality projects.

The Wastewater and Drinking Water treatment Financial Assistance Program began in 2018 to provide long-term funding source for communities to upgrade water infrastructure.

Tags

Trending Food Videos