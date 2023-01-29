The city of Oelwein will receive a $375,000 grant toward its wastewater treatment project. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office made the announcement Thursday that Oelwein is one of 23 communities to be awarded a portion of 2022’s $9 million in grants to advance water quality projects.
The Wastewater and Drinking Water treatment Financial Assistance Program began in 2018 to provide long-term funding source for communities to upgrade water infrastructure.
The city’s Public Works Department has a number of projects planned for the next few years including expanding reed beds at the wastewater treatment plant and installing a new liner in the EQ holding basin. Water Department capital improvement projects discussed in the December budget session included water main repairs over the next six years, replacing one block of water main a year, including smaller jobs such as reconnection of the main on Second Avenue SE across Highway 150 four lane.
According to the grant award list from the Iowa Finance Authority, Oelwein’s wastewater treat
ment project cost is more than $1.8 million.
The governor’s office reported receiving 60 applications requesting more than $24 million in water quality grants. A committee of designees from the Iowa Finance Authority, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship judge the Wastewater and Drinking Water Financial Assistance Program applications based on the program’s priorities.
Priorities for grant awards included disadvantaged community, projects to significantly improve water quality in the watershed, projects that use alternative wastewater treatment technologies, communities with the highest sewer or water rates, projects that use technology to address nutrient reduction, and projects that address improvements to drinking water source waters.
The state program receives a portion of the tax on metered water with more than $9 million available for allocation in 2022. Grants are awarded through the program annually through 2039, with approximately $6 million expected in available funds in 2023.
Other towns in northeast Iowa among the 23 that received funding include Jesup — $500,000, LaPorte City — $500,000, and Raymond — $250,000.