Proposed changes to Iowa’s property tax law under consideration in the state’s House would pose significant burdens on local governments and likely result in cuts to essential services, officials told lawmakers last Monday.
These two related bills, which would bring what Republican legislators described as lower costs for the state’s taxpayers, were advanced forward by subcommittees, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
The first of the bills would address an error, concerning how residential property values are calculated, existing in a tax law passed in 2021. This mistake led the state’s Department of Revenue to provide inaccurate financial information to Iowa’s cities, counties and schools as they prepared for the upcoming year’s budget-making process.
The costs of the error are significant, as, if uncorrected, it would have resulted in the collection of an additional $133 million in tax revenues. The proposed correction, however, might be even more consequential, as it would eliminate those funds, costing the state’s cities an estimated $39 million in anticipated state support, with schools receiving nearly $22 million less, according to the Capital Dispatch report.
With current budgeting being based on the higher figures, the bill, if passed, would require localities to make steep cuts, which may extend to money spent on essential services, such as funding for police and other public safety measures.
At this point in the year, many Iowa cities have spent months creating upcoming budgets using the incorrect information, efforts which, for many, have included numerous meetings, the gathering of feedback from stakeholders and citizens, and other necessary measures, all of which would have to be revisited under the proposed bill.
In Pleasant Hill, for example, city leaders have already conducted four public meetings in working to create their next budget. If the proposed bill is enacted, however, they would be forced to remove around $200,000 because of the erroneous figures they were give, Radio Iowa reported.
Currently, most city budgets must be finalized by March 31.
A number of Democrats in both the House and Senate have encouraged the legislature to be accountable for the mistake by providing local entities the expected funds, regardless. This is especially crucial given the possible cuts that localities would be forced to make at this point, they argue.
Anticipating that the original figures cannot be honored, however, the Iowa League of Cities is among those who have requested a one-year delay in the enactment of the bill.
In asking for more time, Lucas Beenkin, who represents the Iowa State Association of Counties among other interested groups, said “the mistake was made at the state level,” while asking the legislature to “recognize that the cleanup will be at the local level, at the county level and other local jurisdictions.
“So we simply ask that you recognize that, as we work towards fixing this mistake that was made: give the locals the time to do what they need to do in a very open, transparent and responsible manner,” he explained.
Under the proposed changes, “public safety will suffer. Response time will be affected,” Urbandale Democratic Representative John Forbes said, the Capital Dispatch reported. “You know if you have yourself or a loved one that needs emergency services or some type of issue at your home, most likely it’s going to take a little bit longer. Because cities, if they have to cut budgets, most likely, it’s going to come from public safety.”
Among those supporting the bill’s passage, however, is the Iowa Taxpayers Association, which indicated the correct course of action would be to fix the error immediately and protect property owners from paying more than they should.
The second bill, meanwhile, is more sweeping, and reflects House Republicans’ efforts to reduce property tax costs generally by altering both the way in which localities assess property value and by adding new procedures to ensure ongoing transparency. More specifically, the bill would drop all school foundation property tax rates by a half-dollar while also capping the growth of individual property values at 3% each year except when value-added improvements have been made, according to the Capital Dispatch.
The bill is opposed by both public school advocates, who perceive the transparency measures as overly burdensome, as well as by groups representing city and county interests, who see the limit on property valuation as detrimental and counter to the current tax structure.
“Our property tax system is built on first finding the market value of property,” Beenkin said, the Capital Dispatch reported. “So a proposal … suppressing and not actually finding the market value, or finding the market value and then having a separate valuation, we don’t think is the right approach.”
Given the controversy over the issue, no immediate solution seems forthcoming, as even the bills put forth by Republicans in the House and Senate reflect different approaches.
“I think it’s pretty easy to assume that we’re a long ways apart on any kind of agreement on property taxes,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver explained last Thursday. “So if anything gets done with property tax, it’s probably going to be a much longer process and drawn out more similar to typical tax debates around here.”