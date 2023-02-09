Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

State Capitol Building

Melting snow on the steps of the Iowa State Capitol.

 Photo by Katie Akin /Iowa Capital Dispatch

Proposed changes to Iowa’s property tax law under consideration in the state’s House would pose significant burdens on local governments and likely result in cuts to essential services, officials told lawmakers last Monday.

These two related bills, which would bring what Republican legislators described as lower costs for the state’s taxpayers, were advanced forward by subcommittees, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.

Trending Food Videos