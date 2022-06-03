City employees are continuing their mowing routines of vacant properties after plans to contract the grass cutting were scrapped.
Earlier this year, the Oelwein City Council approved a motion to accept sealed proposals for maintenance of city-owned properties. It was hoped competitive bids would be submitted that would be more economical than hourly wages of city employees. A notice to bidders was published, but the response was almost nil.
“We received one bid, and it was not within the range we had anticipated,” City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger reported. “The city decided to stay with its employees to mow, but we are still hiring — some experience preferred.”
The city currently owns 47 lots within city limits that must be maintained. Mulfinger explained that number can fluctuate, with Community Development office providing updates as needed. That is likely enough work to keep at least one employee on a mower all the time. The work also includes trimming, picking up debris, branches, leaves, sticks, etc., along with snow removal in the wintertime.
Mulfinger said grass on city-owned lots must be maintained not to exceed three inches, which means the mowing rotation comes full circle every-other week. The grass length on the city’s lots is kept under a stricter guideline than residential properties (10 inches) since the empty lots are for sale and could have more appeal when kept up. Plus, it makes the neighborhood looking better.