Oelwein City Council will consider a formal 28E agreement for sharing law enforcement officers and emergency response assistance between the Oelwein and Independence Police departments when it meets in regular session at 6 o’clock today. The two police departments have created a joint special response team and the formal partnership offers a way to serve both communities while providing officers valuable training.
According to the agreement, each entity would prioritize its own city above other calls, and would be responsible for its own equipment, and officer compensation. The purpose is to give assistance in circumstances such as major disasters, crimes in progress or criminals in flight, as examples. The agreement would go into effect upon approval of the participating governing bodies.
The Council will also consider a resolution directing city staff to recover underbilled utility fees from DCW at 1001 Third St. N.W. According to the explanation in the resolution, during the annual audit on Aug. 10, auditors discovered DCW had the wrong classification in the utility billing system.
The misclassification that caused the underbilling occurred from July 2021 to July 2023 and amounts to $27,048.82 to be recovered. The resolution also states procedures have been changed to ensure underbilling and misclassification does not happen again.
The Council is expected to authorize city staff to submit a grant application to a Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program through the U.S. Department of Transportation. This grant application would support the development of a comprehensive plan for reconstruction of the 1888 West Charles Street bridge and viaduct. The program is dedicated to reconnecting communities previously cut off from economic opportunities by transportation infrastructure such as railroads, interstates and highways. If approval is given, the city will pursue planning funds of up to $1.5 million and provide the mandatory 20 percent match of the project costs that will be used to identify improvements to transportation barriers impacting residents, vehicular traffic, pedestrians and rail service in the city. The 20 percent match in the amount of $300,000 would include in-kind service provided by Iowa Northern Railroad.
Two funding requests are up for approval from upcoming community events, an O-Town Wrestling Mania event in October and a Christmas show at the Williams Center in late November. Funds for these events are being requested from the Hotel/Motel Tax coffer.
Funding for two demolition requests are also being sought from the Planning and Finance Committee.
City Council meetings are held at Oelwein City Hall and are open to the public.