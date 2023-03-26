Oelwein City Council will hold a work session prior the 6 o’clock regular meeting tonight, to discuss administering liquidated damages on Summers’ Enterprise, the contractor on the city’s 2021 water main improvements.
According to contract timelines, the contractor missed every required milestone on the project and damages have been accrued or additional costs incurred by the city totaling nearly $242,000 due to delays in completion of the project.
Project manager John Gade, P.E. of FOX Strand Associates, Inc., reports the city has spent more than $1.5M on this project to date, pushing the project more than $97,700 over the original budget.
According to bid documents, Gade said the city has five options:
A. Assess no damages
B. Assess $264,480 based on the number of days past project completion dates.
C. Assess $241,838.98 based on the additional costs to the city
D. Assess $97,738.47 based on the amount the project is over the original budget
E. Select another option determined by the Council.
Gade recommends the Council consult the city attorney, and also reported city staff would like the Council to consider suspending Summers’ Enterprise from bidding on future projects.
The Council is expected to bring a decision forward for the 6 p.m. meeting.
Council actions tonight will also include consideration of the low bid from Matt construction, Inc. of Sumner, for the Plaza Park improvements project. The company’s bid of $646,512 is approximately $150,000 more than the project estimate. The design team from Confluence reported the primary differences between estimated cost and bid cost appear to be increases in unit costs over the expected.
The Council is expected to approve a motion to purchase a power monitor for the Wastewater facility in the amount of $15,580.
Road overlay, sealcoating and Event Center Parking lot projects are up for approval in the amount of $58,000.
The Council will consider a motion to proceed with Trail Improvement Segment 2 from the West Charles viaduct going west through the northwest quadrant and joining existing trail at Red Gate Park.
Committee liaison and staff reports conclude tonight’s meeting. City Council meetings are held in City Hall and are open to the public.