The Oelwein Public Works Department will conduct its biannual hydrant flushing next week, May 2-5. Hydrant flushing will begin each day at 7 a.m. and continue until 3:30 p.m. The schedule is as follows:
Monday and Tuesday, May 2-3
NW: From 13th Avenue to the viaduct and south of Second Street from Fourth Avenue to North Frederick. This includes residents of Second Street.
NE: South of Third Street from North Frederick to Third Avenue and west of Third Avenue from Third Street to East Charles. This does not include residents along Third Street but does include residents along Third Avenue.
SE: West of Third Avenue from East Charles to Highway 281. This does include residents along Third Avenue.
SW: All areas
Wednesday and Thursday, May 4-5
NW: North of Second Street from Great Western Avenue to North Frederick. This does not include residents along Second Street.
NE: North of Third Street from North Frederick to Outer Road and east of Third Avenue from East Charles to Ninth Street. This does include residents along Third Street but does not include residents along Third Avenue.
SE: East of Third Avenue from East Charles to Seventh Street. This does not include residents along Third Avenue.
Residents are asked not to wash clothes both days of flushing due to rust being stirred up in the water.
Residents then should check both their hot and cold water before washing clothes to see if the water quality has returned to normal.
For further details please visit https://www.cityofoelwein.org/.../hydrant-flushing-may-2-5