Oelwein City Council put a bow on and wrapped up the Segment 1 Trail Improvement Project at its final meeting of the year Monday night. The Council accepted the letter of recommendation from engineering firm Fehr Graham on the $358,000 project started in April and completed by Dec. 14.
The council then moved on to approve a proposal for design and construction of the next phase, Segment 2 Trail Improvement Project, slated for 2022. This segment will develop a trail route from the westerly end of the viaduct on West Charles Street, going west to Fifth Avenue NW, north to First Street NW, west along the south side of First Street to approximately mid-block and then north and northwest across wooded city property to Sixth Avenue NW. From there the trail goes north along the east side of Sixth Avenue to Second Street NW, and then west along the south side of Second Street to 13th Avenue NW. The trail will cut through Woodlawn Cemetery southerly, using existing asphalt driveway with a new waterway crossing in the form of a pre-engineered trail bridge in the southeast corner of the cemetery. The bridge will take the trail west along existing cemetery asphalt road to the south cemetery driveway and across West Charles Street to join up with existing trail in Red Gate Park.
According to the project outline provided by Fehr Graham, the trail will be 8-feet wide of pre-cast concrete, except in Woodlawn Cemetery, which is the existing asphalt surface. The south entrance to the cemetery will also be reconfigured to be more perpendicular to West Charles.
The engineering firm noted a tentative work schedule would be to start survey work upon receipt of a signed agreement, with bid letting scheduled for spring to allow for 2022 construction.
Speed camera contract OK’d
The Council also approved a recommendation from Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan to accept a contract agreement with red light/speed camera company Sensys Gatso.
Chief Logan noted there will be no infrastructure costs required by the city, unless the city selects a camera location where an existing viable pole cannot be used. There will also be no equipment costs required by the city. The initial agreement is for five years. The company’s service fee is equal to the greater of either $36 per paid notice of violation, or 36 percent of all notice of violation fines collected by use of Sensys Gatso cameras. The company and the city will decide on the locations for installation of at least two fixed traffic red light enforcement cameras, and upon mutual agreement, additional cameras for red light and/or speed enforcement. The company can also train a designated person in installation and moving of cameras from one location to another.
Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan reported the Fire Department applied for and was approved funds from Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation to acquire emergency extrication tools trade marked as “Hurst Jaws of Life.” Logan told the Council there will be a substantial price increase after the first of the year, so he sought two quotes for review and recommended going with Alex Air Apparatus for a Hurst eDraulic at $37,642. This was the most complete bid, which included shipping costs, Logan said, and also setup and training of the products. The bid was approximately $2,200 more than the one from Feld Equipment Company, however, Logan said based on feedback from fire department officers, he made the recommendation for the higher cost.
“I appreciate the officers’ attention to the details on this and their observations about how the differences in weight of the equipment, therefore the wear and tear on the user, offset the difference in the pricing,” Logan reported.
The Council accepted the jaws of life bid from Alex Air Apparatus; $30,000 of the cost will be paid with the NEI Charitable Foundation fund award, and $7,642 will come from the volunteer compensation line.