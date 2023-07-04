With another northeast Iowa summer in full swing and the city’s sesquicentennial celebration rapidly approaching, Oelwein’s maintenance workers continue to uphold their high profile throughout the town, from performing needed upkeep along major thoroughfares to ensuring its many parks and recreational areas remain as pristine as possible.
Now the busy season for outdoor activities, the bulk of their work has not deviated from the usual, according to Russ, one of several city employees responsible for keeping Oelwein looking splendid.
“It’s just normal stuff that’s got to be done,” he indicated, as he and his co-workers Mark, Steve and Cooper weeded the flower beds along the downtown streets recently. “We’ve painted up some stuff. You know, put your best foot forward.”
In addition to weeding and painting, their beautification efforts have also included the removal of dead or dying ash trees, a population which has been ravaged by the recent state-wide infestation of the Emerald Ash Borer, a destructive, wood-boring insect.
“We’ve been cutting trees, you know, the dead ashes out of the park,” Russ said. “A lot of dead ash. I think we cut down 140 last fall. We probably got 60 or 70 so far this season, and another 60 or 70 still to go, just in the parks.”
“We want to make the town look nice,” he observed, when asked about the importance of their work in the context of the upcoming sesquicentennial celebration. “If somebody’s driving through, first impressions are very important. If the town looks nice and its well-kept, it’s a plus for us.
“The day before, we’ll go through and make sure everything is right,” Russ added, regarding the plans in place to prepare downtown for what is expected to be the remarkable influx of out-of-towners beginning on July 12.
“And I hope we have good weather for it, too,” he concluded.