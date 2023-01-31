Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Oelwein City Council will conduct a public hearing for a proposed property tax levy at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, during the regular Council meeting in City Hall.

City revenues have been impacted by a number of occurrences.

Trending Food Videos