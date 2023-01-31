Oelwein City Council will conduct a public hearing for a proposed property tax levy at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, during the regular Council meeting in City Hall.
City revenues have been impacted by a number of occurrences.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger explains that the state is phasing out its reimbursement to cities for property tax reductions resulting from the rollback of commercial and industrial property.
Legislation has also eliminated the multi-residential property class. Previously, the majority of this class of property was valued as commercial but is now being rolled back to a residential valuation, which is considerably less.
“The rollback has gone from 90 percent for the city to 54 percent, which is more than significant,” Mulfinger said.
“The state used to back cities with property tax revenue,” he explained. “Now (the state is) just squeezing local government to pay for essentials with less money. Mandated property tax cuts from the state level are hurting local communities.”
Inflation, which seems to have hit every sector, also has the city facing increased costs. A look at the differences in the current year’s certified property tax and the proposed maximum for the 2023-24 budget year tells the story.
The city’s taxable valuation dropped by about $2 million, from $154,746,651 to $152,759,512. However, costs for services such as liability, property and self-insurance, police and fire retirement, FICA and IPERS, and other employee benefits are pushing close to $100,000 more next year. Trying to handle more costs with less in the coffers is forcing the city to push the tax levy up.
“The state requires cities to report what they could extend if they were going to,” Mulfinger said. “We’re going for a 4.23 percent raise in the tax levy, and that is the maximum that the city can increase. Once we give the statement on the maximum, we cannot go any higher than that.” But Mulfinger added that is the highest projection, and he doesn’t think the city will make that big of an increase in its tax levy.
Still, the pencil-pushing and figuring continues, with little relief in sight.
“Over the next two to three years, the city is going to have to face some serious decisions on the level of services we can provide within the community, at the rate the state is taking away tax dollars,” Mulfinger said.
At the proposed property tax levy public hearing on Feb. 13, any resident or taxpayer in the city can present objections to, or arguments in favor of, the proposed tax levy.
