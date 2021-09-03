WEST UNION — A trial to determine whether a former Clermont man is a sexually violent predator and should be civilly committed is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Fayette County Courthouse.
Because of a brain injury suffered in a motorcycle crash in 2003, Max Evan Meharry Stone, 46, was found not competent to stand trial in criminal court. He was charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of incest for incidents between January 2006 and December 2011.
So, unable to gain a criminal conviction, the state on Jan. 11, 2019, petitioned to have him civilly committed.
Chief 1st District Court Judge Kellyann M. Lekar on Thursday set the Nov. 11 date for a non-jury trial. It is expected to last one day.